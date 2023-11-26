Patrick Kane rumors: Insider discloses timeline for UFA's decision on new team

As the NHL season unfolds, all eyes are on veteran forward Patrick Kane, who is set to make a decision on his new team in the upcoming week. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided insights into Kane's potential destinations on Sportsnet's recent Saturday Headlines segment.

Friedman acknowledged widespread speculation about Kane possibly joining the Florida Panthers but reported of another contender possibly being in the mix – the Detroit Red Wings.

According to the insider, Kane has gathered substantial information about both teams, indicating that he might be down to just a couple of options.

Friedman said:

"Lot of us have speculated Florida, there is no question about that. But I believe another team he has collected a lot of information about is Detroit. I do believe he is down to a couple of teams and I think we're gonna know early this upcoming week."

Earlier discussions on the 32 Thoughts Podcast had suggested the New York Islanders as a potential destination. This was based on Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders' general manager's knack for keeping details under wraps. Friedman said:

"I know there's some people who suspect the Islanders, simply because there is a cloud of secrecy on this, the secrecy king is Lou Lamoriello and Kane is exactly the kind of player the Islanders have been looking for"

Friedman questioned:

"The Islanders don't look like they can win right now, so what does Kane think about that?"

Patrick Kane, who celebrated his 35th birthday on November 19, has been a dominant player in the NHL throughout his career. After a midseason trade from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers last season, Kane only recorded 12 points in 19 regular-season games and contributed six more points in seven playoff contests for the Rangers.

More on Patrick Kane's three Stanley Cup wins

Before his stint with the Rangers, Patrick Kane spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He earned three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015) and a Hart Trophy in 2016 for leading the league with 106 points. However, the 2022-23 season marked a statistical anomaly for Kane, recording fewer than 60 points for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout season.