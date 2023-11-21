Patrick Kane speculation takes fresh turn as NHL insider lists conference champs as main contender

In a recent update, NHL insider Eric Duhatschek reported that the Florida Panthers, the reigning Eastern Conference champions, are considered the main contender to acquire Patrick Kane's services.

The Panthers are reportedly looking to add a player of Kane’s caliber to further boost their already solid roster. Fellow insider Frank Seravalli has also said that Florida is emerging as a frontrunner to sign the three-time Stanley Cup winner.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Duhatschek wrote in The Athletic on Tuesday that since Kane is coming off his hip surgery, the warm-weather climate in Florida will help him. He also noted that the Panthers would remain "competitive for the remaining arc of Kane’s career."

Patrick Kane has been at the center of trade speculation for some time now. Following a hip resurfacing surgery, the same that ended Nicklas Backstrom’s season in Washington, Kane is seeking stability and an opportunity to compete for another championship.

Expand Tweet

The Panthers present an opportunity for Kane, given their edge and recent conference success. The team’s potential for long-term competitiveness aligns well with Kane’s goals for his career moving forward. Additionally, playing under a coach like Paul Maurice is an attractive prospect for Kane.

Maurice's coaching approach focuses on developing players and fostering team unity. It could bring a needed change for Patrick Kane after his time in Chicago and a short stint in New York last season.

The Panthers have the means and the determination to make such an acquisition. However, many factors would come into play for any deal, including Kane's willingness to relocate and the demands of the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane’s NHL Awards

Kane started his NHL career on Oct. 4, 2007, playing for the Minnesota Wild, recording his first assist and shootout goal. The following year, he recorded 21 goals, 51 assists and a total of 72 points, which earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy as the Rookie of the Year in 2008.

Throughout his journey in the NHL, Patrick Kane has received numerous accolades. He has been part of multiple Stanley Cup-winning teams. In 2010, he scored the goal that secured the Chicago Blackhawks their first Stanley Cup victory in nearly 49 years.

Then, in 2013, he played a role in reaching the finals by scoring a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings during the Western Conference Finals. As a result of his contributions, Kane led the Chicago Blackhawks to defeat the Boston Bruins and win his second Stanley Cup title.

During that playoff run, he accumulated 19 points in 23 games to receive the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason's most valuable player.

In the 2015-2016 season, Patrick Kane was awarded the Art Ross Trophy for being the league’s top point scorer, with an impressive tally of 106 points (46 goals and 60 assists) and securing himself as league MVP by winning the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Continuing his goal-scoring performances, he played a crucial role in the Blackhawks' 2015 Stanley Cup victory, marking their third championship win within six years. Additionally, Patrick was honored with the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016.