Pierre-Luc Dubois has one year left on his deal and has made it clear that he won't re-sign with the Winnipeg Jets.

Dubois was drafted third overall in 2017, and has been a solid second-line center. He is already with his second team after asking out of Columbus. After three seasons with the Jets, he has asked for a trade this summer.

Although Winnipeg doesn't have to trade Dubois this summer, if he is moved, here are three potential landing spots for him.

#1. Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens are atop Pierre-Luc Dubois' wishlist as he is from Quebec and has made it clear he wants to play for his hometown team.

His agent Pat Brisson surprised everyone last year by saying that Dubois wants to play for the Canadiens.

"Montreal is a city he would probably... I can talk about it because he doesn't have a contract at the moment - he's a restricted free agent," Brisson told TVA Sports last summer. "Montreal is a place, a city he'd like to play in. That's all I can say about that."

However, that may hinder the trade package as Montreal could sign him for nothing next summer. But, perhaps the Canadiens could trade a mid-level prospect or a second-round pick for the center.

#2. Boston Bruins

Besides Montreal, every other team is likely a one-year rental for Pierre-Luc Dubois, but the Boston Bruins make sense.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are both likely to retire, which leaves a major hole down the middle. If Boston want to continue to compete next season, having Dubois replace Bergeron would be ideal.

The only problem for the Bruins is they don't have any first or second-round picks until 2025, so whether or not they have the assets to make the trade is unlikely.

#3. Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog will be out for the entire 2023-24 season, leaving a major hole in the second-line center role.

Colorado are still a Stanley Cup contender and have a first-round pick at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, which could be utilized for Dubois. However, whether or not Winnipeg would want to trade him to the Western Conference is uncertain. If it does transpire, Dubois would fill a major hole in the Avalanche's depth down the middle.

