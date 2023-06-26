Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles Kings: What can fans expect from star forward?

Pierre-Luc Dubois has made it clear he won't re-sign with the Winnipeg Jets and all signs point to him being traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

As of right now, the deal has not been made but according to all the NHL reporters, the deal with the Kings is getting close and could be finalized before the draft.

If Dubois is traded to the Kings, he likely will sign a contract extension with the club and will play a big role in a legit Cup-contending team next year.

What will Pierre-Luc Dubois bring to the Kings?

Pierre-Luc Dubois is just 25 years old and will already be on his third NHL team. There could cause for some concern, as he wanted out of both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.

Yet, neither Columbus nor Winnipeg were ready to compete for a Stanley Cup, whereas the Kings are.

With Los Angeles, Dubois would add depth to their lineup, as he can slide into the second-line center role. This would push Phillip Danault to the third line, which is a much better role for the defensive player.

Although Dubois was supposed to be a top-line center in the NHL, he could add some much-needed scoring to the second line and also slide into the second powerplay unit.

Last year, Dubois had 63 points in 73 games and has proven he can score.

With Anze Kopitar's career nearing an end, signing Dubois would allow him to slide into the first-line center role once Kopitar decides to retire.

Along with being able to fit perfectly in the second-line center and second-unit powerplay, Pierre-Luc Dubois would also add much-needed size and physicality to the Kings' lineup.

Dubois is not afraid to throw hits and play with an edge as the 6'2" 205lbs Canadian had 77 PIMs last season and the year before that had 106. Although Dubois' throwing the body can get momentum, he does receive unnecessary penalties, which hurt the Jets at times last season.

However, more often than not, Dubois' offense and physicality are a major benefit for any team he is on.

Finally, the last thing Dubois brings is experience in the playoffs. He has proven his game translates well to the playoffs, as he recorded four points in five games last year and has 26 points in 38 career playoff games.

Poll : Do you think Pierre-Luc Dubois is a good fit for the Los Angeles Kings? Yes No 0 votes