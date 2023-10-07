Ryan Hartman Contract Extension: Insider teases potential figure for new deal

The Minnesota Wild are reportedly inching closer to landing forward Ryan Hartman on a new contract extension. As per NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the deal is likely to be around $4 million AAV for three years:

"No surprise, but the Ryan Hartman extension is getting closer in MIN. Sounds like three years at a significant raise from his current $1.7M."

Hartman, who signed a three-year, $5,100,000 ($1,700,000 AAV) contract with the Wild in 2021, is entering the final year of the deal. He could become an unrestricted free agent.

After the Minnesota Wild signed contract extensions with key players Marc Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman was the next eagerly awaited candidate to be signed.

Hartman has proven to be a valuable asset to the team. The 29-year-old is a versatile player who can operate as a center and on wings. Moreover, his defensive prowess makes him a standout player.

Due to his work ethic and leadership qualities, the center has been a highly influential player on the Wild's roster ever since he joined them four years ago. Hartman, 29, is still in the prime of his career, which could contribute significantly to Minnesota's success in the coming years.

These are some of the prime attributes why the Wild are considering extending him.

Ryan Hartman's NHL stats

Minnesota Wild v Dallas Stars - Game One

Hartman was drafted No. 30 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils in the 2016-17 season.

After spending three seasons in the Windy City, he was dealt to the Nashville Predators, where he played one season before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on trade deadline day.

During the 2019-20 season, the Flyers traded Hartman to the Stars, and due to the unmatched qualifying offer from the Stars, he joined the Minnesota Wild as a free agent on the opening day of free agency.

Hartman has been with the Wild for the last four seasons. Last season, he accumulated 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 59 games. Overall, the 29-year-old in his nine-year career has appeared in 506 games, recording 233 points through 107 goals and 126 assists.