"Stop dreaming" - NHL fans left stunned over shock rumor linking Connor McDavid to Maple Leafs

The NHL community was left in a state of shock and disbelief when a rumor started circulating suggesting that Connor McDavid, the star player of the Edmonton Oilers, could be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This rumor was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by "NHL Trade Rumors," hinting at the possibility of McDavid teaming up with Auston Matthews, which would undoubtedly create one of the dominant duos in the league.

This rumor has caused quite a stir among NHL fans, leaving them both amazed and excited about what could happen.

Connor McDavid is widely recognized as one of the best players in the world due to his speed, skills and ability to score goals. On the other hand, Matthews is known for his goal-scoring abilities and is a key player for the Maple Leafs. The idea of these two athletes coming together is both thrilling and nerve-wracking for fans.

Social media platforms have become a hub for fans to express their thoughts on this matter with comments. Here are some fan reactions:

However, it's worth mentioning that this is merely a rumor. Neither the Edmonton Oilers nor the Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed or denied the speculation.

With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, fans can only engage in speculation and fantasize about the possibilities of this formidable duo.

A bit about Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is a Canadian ice hockey center whose extraordinary skills and performance on the ice have earned him a merited place among the Art Ross Trophy winners, an award given to the player who leads the NHL in points at the end of the regular season.

McDavid’s journey in ice hockey began at an early age. He was granted Exceptional Player Status by Hockey Canada, which allowed him to join the Canadian Hockey League at 15 years old, one year earlier than the league's minimum age requirement. It was evident that his talent was extraordinary, leading to his selection by the Edmonton Oilers.

Connor McDavid was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy for being deemed valuable to his team. He also won the Lester B. Pearson Award (now known as the Ted Lindsay Award) for being recognized as the NHL's Outstanding Player by members of the NHL Players Association.

Off the ice, Connor McDavid is well-known for his charitable efforts, making him a notable figure not only in athletics but also in the community as a whole.