Tampa Bay Lightning rumors: Bolts nearing extension with star forward

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot is reportedly on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension, according to NHL insider Eliotte Friedman. Known as "The Oxbow Ox" due to his physical style of play and his hometown of Oxbow, Jeannot's potential extension has generated excitement among Lightning fans.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Sounds like Tanner Jeannot closing in on a two-year extension in Tampa Bay

Jeannot's career statistics speak volume about his impact on the ice. Over the course of his NHL career, he has played in 172 games, amassing 35 goals, 31 assists, and a total of 66 points. These numbers highlight his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively, making him a valuable asset to the team.

What sets Jeannot apart is his physical presence. Standing tall and displaying exceptional strength, he isn't afraid to throw his body around to create opportunities for his teammates. His aggressive style of play and tenacity make him a formidable force on the ice, often providing a spark of energy for his team.

Hailing from the small town of Oxbow, Saskatchewan, Jeannot's journey to the NHL has been one of perseverance and hard work. Growing up in a hockey-centric community, he developed a passion for the sport from an early age. His commitment to honing his skills and relentless work ethic eventually earned him a spot in the professional ranks.

The potential two-year extension signifies the Tampa Bay Lightning's confidence in Jeannot's abilities and his role within the team.

Calvin de Haan has inked a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract worth $775,000. De Haan, 32, became a free agent after completing his one-year, $850,000 contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. This new deal represents a decrease in his average annual value and the lowest cap hit of his NHL career.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Calvin de Haan to Tampa Bay…1 year, $775K

De Haan spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes, recording two goals, 10 assists, and 12 points in 53 regular-season games. However, he did not play in any playoff games after falling out of favor in the lineup following a trade deadline acquisition.

Selected 12th overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, de Haan played six seasons with them before joining the Hurricanes in 2018. He was then traded to the Chicago Blackhawks but returned to the Hurricanes last season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's defensive lineup is already crowded, with eight NHL defensemen under contract. Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak are expected to be the consistent mainstays. Tampa Bay has had a quiet offseason due to salary cap constraints, making trades and refraining from big free agent signings.

