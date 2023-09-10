Toronto Maple Leafs rumors: $29,169,000 former Oilers defenceman draws interest to bolster blue line

The Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be considering bolstering their defensive lineup. One name that has emerged as a potential option is former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom.

Klefbom, who signed a seven-year, $29,169,000 contract with the Oilers in 2015, could be a target for the Maple Leafs as they look to address their defensive needs.

The concern surrounding the Maple Leafs' defense is their perceived lack of physicality, which may not be enough to intimidate opposing teams in the playoffs.

Columnist Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun has raised this issue, suggesting that Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving may have ongoing work ahead of him to shape a more formidable defense that can compete at the highest level.

Koshan speculates that Treliving could explore trade options before the March trade deadline to make necessary adjustments to the defensive roster. Additionally, there are free-agent defensemen available, including Klefbom, Jake Gardiner, John Moore, and Patrik Nemeth, among others, who could potentially fill the void.

The common theme in Koshan's analysis is the importance of strengthening the Maple Leafs' defense, both in terms of physical presence and overall performance. Doing so could significantly improve their chances of contending for the Stanley Cup, a goal that has eluded them for decades.

Maple Leafs fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how the team addresses these defensive concerns in the coming season.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM on William Nylander

With Auston Matthews recently finalizing a new four-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the spotlight now shifts to securing William Nylander.

As the highly talented 27-year-old winger enters the final year of his current contract, Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving is gearing up for negotiations to secure Nylander's long-term future in Toronto.

In a conversation with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Treliving underlined this significance, stating:

"Willy is a really important player and a really good player, and we want to get him done, too.”

Treliving has made his intentions clear, indicating that he plans to engage in further discussions with Nylander's representation before the upcoming season commences. Nylander's agent, Lewis Gross, has expressed willingness to work towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

Treliving reiterated:

"He’s a very good player, and you always want to keep the good players. And he’s told me he wants to be in Toronto. ... should be able to come to an agreement."

Treliving remains optimistic about the process, aiming to secure Nylander's place in the Toronto Maple Leafs' future.