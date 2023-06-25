Toronto Maple Leafs rumors: Flyers and Flames defensemen possible targets

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively exploring potential trades to strengthen their defensive lineup, with defensemen Travis Sanheim and Noah Hanifin emerging as notable targets.

According to David Pagnotta, Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, the Maple Leafs have engaged in discussions with the Philadelphia Flyers regarding Sanheim. If the Flyers' trade with the St. Louis Blues falls through, talks between Toronto and Philadelphia could pick up once again. Furthermore, the Maple Leafs have expressed interest in Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames.

David Pagnotta tweeted:

"As we wait to see how/if this Flyers/Blues deal pans out, a few teams spoke with Philly about Sanheim, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. If Sanheim doesn't go to STL, I suspect those talks will pick back up (if they haven't already). Leafs also have poked on Hanifin in Calgary."

Travis Sanheim, a Canadian defenseman, is currently playing for the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL. He was chosen by the Flyers in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft with the 17th overall pick. Sanheim is highly regarded for his defensive skills and solid performance on the ice, making him a desirable option for teams looking to strengthen their defensive lineup.

Noah Hanifin, an American defenseman, currently plays for the Calgary Flames. Hanifin was initially drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft before being traded to the Flames. With his solid defensive skills and contributions on the offensive end, Hanifin has established himself as a reliable presence on the blue line.

Head-to-Head battle in Kraft Hockeyville featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recently announced an upcoming pre-season match against the Buffalo Sabres on September 27. The game will take place at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario. The choice of this venue is significant as it pays tribute to Joe Thornton, who played for the Maple Leafs during the shortened season caused by the pandemic.

This game is part of the Kraft Hockeyville initiative, which aims to bring NHL teams to smaller Canadian communities, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy professional hockey. The selected community will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades, and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund will contribute $10,000 worth of hockey equipment.

This special pre-season game not only allows fans to show their support for their team but also brings the excitement of hockey to a community that benefits from the generosity of the Hockeyville program.

