Toronto Maple Leafs Rumors: Is Michael Bunting going to be replaced by Max Domi?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of players heading to free agency and Michael Bunting is among them.

Bunting signed a cheap deal two years ago with his hometown deal and he exceeded the contract. However, Bunting has proved he can be a 20-goal scorer and plays with a physical edge, which is why the Maple Leafs expect him to leave in free agency.

TSN's Chris Johnston reports:

“It’s no secret that Michael Bunting is a hometown guy and would love to remain with the Maple Leafs, but at this point in time there’s been no substantial negotiations between his camp and the organization.

"As we get this close to July 1, it seems to imply that a player who scored 20 goals each in the last two seasons, primarily playing on the team’s top line, is likely headed to the marketplace. The Leafs have not formally closed the door on Bunting but they feel that it’s going to be a busy marketplace for him and it will be hard to keep him.”

With many reporters expecting Bunting to leave in free agency, Toronto will need to replace him and one name that comes up is Max Domi.

Is Max Domi a good replacement for Michael Bunting?

If Michael Bunting does leave the Toronto Maple Leafs as expected, one name Leafs fans have brought up is Max Domi.

Domi is the son of Tie Domi who was a fan-favorite with the Leafs, and ever since Max came into the league, Toronto fans have wanted to acquire him.

Now, Max Domi is once again a free agent and likely will want a long-term deal for stability, and going to play for the Maple Leafs makes a lot of sense.

However, Domi has spoken highly about Dallas and wanting to remain with the Stars, even if Bunting leaves Toronto and leaves a hole for Domi to fill.

Domi spoke to reporters after the Stars' season ended:

“I’ve been one of those people that have been signing shorter-term deals, which gives you the opportunity to move around a little bit at the [trade] deadline here and there, but maybe getting some more security and stability would be something that I’m hoping to do. And listen: I hope that’s here.”

Although Max Domi wants to be back, whether or not the Stars will bring him back is uncertain. However, his style of play fits perfectly for Toronto as he is very similar to Bunting, as he can score but also plays with a physical edge. He also doesn't take as many unnecessary penalties as Bunting.

On paper, the Maple Leafs should replace Michael Bunting with Max Domi if the cap works, but whether or not it will remains to be seen.

