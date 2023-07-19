Toronto Maple Leafs rumors: Latest updates on Auston Matthews-William Nylander situations, impending goalie crisis

The contract negotiations between Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to generate interest and speculation. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the situation during his appearance on NHL Network.

Regarding Matthews, Friedman indicated that a contract extension is expected to happen, but the exact timing and term of the deal remain uncertain. The negotiations are believed to be focused on a contract duration of three to five years.

Here's what Friedman said:

"The other thing with Toronto is I do believe that they are still talking to Matthews and Nielander about contract extensions. There's a big debate over who's going to go first. I, from what I understand, the Matthews look, the Matthews thing is going to happen.

"I think the question is when is it going to happen and what term is it going to happen for? I think it's going to be somewhere between three and five years. And I think it's going to happen, I just don't know exactly when."

As for Nylander, the situation appears to be at a standstill with no significant progress. Friedman suggested that unless there is a shift in positions, the negotiations will remain stagnant:

"The Nylander one, I think that's kind of at a standstill. I just think that they aren't close. I don't think that unless somebody really budges their position. That one's going to stay at a standstill...

"I think the issue there for Nylander is if other players aren't going to take a little bit less. To win there then, I don't think he's going to either. Like I said, I think Neil Landers' at a standstill, the last I checked very recently."

Shifting gears to the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation, Friedman touched on the possibility of the team making a move involving Ilya Samsonov:

"Well I think the Toronto Maple Leafs had made it clear they did not want to go long-term with him (Samsonov). They were looking towards a shorter-term deal. Just maybe three years max, that kind of thing."

Elliotte Friedman on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation

According to Friedman, if the Toronto Maple Leafs are unable to buy out Murray during the second buyout window, other options may be considered. These include placing him on long-term injured reserve or potentially trading him with additional incentives.

Murray's health, particularly his history of concussions and ankle injuries, could play a role in the decision-making process.

"Now, there is some questions about Murray's health. He's had some concussion history unfortunately, he's had an ankle injury too. I think the biggest question was going to be, if the Maple Leafs were going to be able to buy him out, if they wanted to.

"So, if the answer is no, they can't do that because of health, I think that's uncertain as we look at this right now, I think he's either not going to play and they're going to be able to use his long-term injury or they might have to trade him somewhere with a sweetener. But I do think this one's going to get sorted out.

"The Maple Leafs don't seem overly concerned about their cap situation. I think they're going to work out some kind of solution with Murray, whether it's long-term injury or something else that's going to give them room to do something."

As the negotiations continue and the upcoming season approaches, Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments.

