Toronto Maple Leafs rumours: Latest updates on UFAs Ryan O'Reilly, Luke Schenn & Michael Bunting

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing the departure of their talented Canadian center, Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly, who currently plays for the Maple Leafs, has decided to enter the unrestricted free agent (UFA) market. This news was shared by Pierre LeBrun, a reputable NHL Insider and senior columnist.

Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs' interest in retaining O'Reilly, he has chosen to explore his options and see what opportunities await him as a free agent.

Pierre LeBrun tweeted:

"Hearing that Ryan O'Reilly is headed to the UFA market. Leafs had interest right to the end but the UFA center is going to market."

Hearing that Ryan O'Reilly is headed to the UFA market. Leafs had interest right to the end but the UFA centre is going to market.

O'Reilly's career is marked by notable stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues.

Toronto Maple Leafs' veteran defenseman Luke Schenn

In another update, Chris Johnston, an NHL insider, shared that it appears unlikely that Luke Schenn, a veteran defenseman, will be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Although there was mutual interest in continuing their relationship, it is believed that Schenn has received a lucrative offer from another team, prompting his departure from the Leafs.

Chris Johnston tweeted:

"It doesn't appear likely that Luke Schenn will be returning to the #leafs. There was mutual interest in continuing the relationship, but it's believed the level of interest in the veteran defenceman has produced a hefty offer elsewhere."

It doesn't appear likely that Luke Schenn will be returning to the #leafs. There was mutual interest in continuing the relationship, but it's believed the level of interest in the veteran defenceman has produced a hefty offer elsewhere.

Schenn, a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman, honed his skills playing junior hockey with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. He was recognized for his talent by being named to the league's Second All-Star Team during his final WHL season.

Toronto Maple Leafs' winger Michael Bunting

Additionally, David Pagnotta, the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, tweeted about Michael Bunting, stating that he is attracting significant interest from other teams. While it has been relatively quiet on the Toronto front recently, Pagnotta suggests that the Toronto Maple Leafs could potentially circle back and express renewed interest in Bunting once the free agency doors open.

Here's what David Pagnotta posted on Twitter:

"Michael Bunting is generating "significant interest" out there. It's been quiet on the Toronto front lately, but the Toronto Maple Leafs could circle back after the doors swing open."

Michael Bunting is generating "significant interest" out there. It's been quiet on the Toronto front lately, but the Maple Leafs could circle back after the doors swing open.

Michael Bunting was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. As the NHL offseason progresses and the free agency market opens, fans, analysts, and the teams themselves will closely monitor the movements and potential signings of O'Reilly, Schenn, Bunting, and other players. It is an exciting time for hockey enthusiasts as teams make roster adjustments and strategic decisions to strengthen their lineups for the upcoming season.

