Vladimir Tarasenko rumors: Ottawa Senators amongst teams interested, but winger still undecisive

Recent reports indicate that the Ottawa Senators have expressed interest in acquiring Russian winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The speculation surrounding Tarasenko's future has been fueled by his desire to leave the St. Louis Blues organization.

However, it appears that the market for the talented forward has not met his expectations.

NHL Network insider Elloitte Friedman has suggested that multiple teams, including the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, and Ottawa Senators, have shown interest in Tarasenko. But despite the potential suitors, Tarasenko remains indecisive about his next destination.

EF on NHL Network: "I've heard SJ has interest in Tarasenko, I've heard at times that NSH did, I think also OTT, once the DeBrincat trade comes down, they had some interest but I don't think Tarasenko has found the market to be what he wants, I don't think that's going to change"

While the Senators have reportedly expressed their interest in the 30-year-old winger, it remains uncertain whether they can provide the kind of offer he wants. The upcoming Alex DeBrincat trade could impact Ottawa's pursuit, but it seems unlikely that Vladimir Tarasenko will find the market to be as lucrative as he desires.

As the offseason progresses, Tarasenko's future remains uncertain. It remains to be seen which team, if any, will meet his expectations and provide him with a new home in the NHL.

Vladimir Tarasenko's contract

Vladimir Tarasenko has been making headlines recently due to rumors surrounding his potential signing with the Carolina Hurricanes. While the speculation has sparked interest among hockey fans, the specifics of his contract remain uncertain.

Tarasenko inked an eight-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on July 7, 2015, worth a total of $60 million. The contract carried an annual average salary of $7.5 million, resulting in a corresponding cap hit. In the 2022-23 season, he earned a base salary of $5.5 million, with an additional $5.5 million paid out as minors salary.

Following the completion of his contract with the Blues, Tarasenko was acquired by the New York Rangers. In that transaction, the Blues retained 50% of his $7.5 million cap hit, alleviating some financial burden for potential suitors. As an unrestricted free agent (UFA), Tarasenko has the freedom to explore his options and negotiate with teams interested in his services.

Throughout his 11-year NHL career, Tarasenko has consistently showcased his offensive prowess, accumulating an impressive 574 points in 675 regular-season games. Additionally, he has demonstrated his ability to perform in high-pressure situations with 64 playoff points in 97 postseason contests.

As the Vladimir Tarasenko contract saga unfolds, hockey enthusiasts eagerly await news of a potential deal with the Carolina Hurricanes or elsewhere.

