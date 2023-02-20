Winnipeg Jets Trade Rumors: Defenseman Luke Schenn rumored to be on team's radar

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL. They are in second place in the Central Division with a 34-21-1 record. The club is on pace to make the playoffs for the seventh time in franchise history.

To make a deep run in the playoffs, the Jets are scouring the trade market for a veteran defenseman to bolster their blue line.

According to TFP, the Jets are highly interested in acquiring Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. They are looking to get a deal done before the March 3 trade deadline.

Luke Schenn is a strong stay-at-home defenseman who isn't afraid to throw his body around. He is a perfect fit for the Jets and would look nice playing alongside veteran blue liner Nate Schmidt.

The Winnipeg Jets are not the only team interested in his services. They will face strong competition in their pursuit of Luke Schenn. Other clubs interested in Schenn include the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Luke Schenn will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 28, 2021. His salary cap hit is $850,000.

However, there is speculation that the Canucks will sign him to a new contract in the offseason. Schenn has reportedly expressed interest in returning to the club.

The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, are having a disappointing season. They are currently sixth in the Pacific Division and are 18 points out of a playoff spot with 26 games remaining on their schedule. The team is heading towards a lengthy rebuild. They will need to trade some veteran pieces in exchange for prospects and future draft picks.

Given the number of clubs interested in Schenn, the Canucks may have to wait for the right opportunity to strike a deal. As of now, it's uncertain what they will get in return for trading Schenn.

Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 NHL campaign so far

The Winnipeg Jets are currently the fifth-best team in the Western Conference with 69 points. They last qualified for the playoffs in 2021, and are aiming to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Winnipeg Jets will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers on Monday, February 20. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

