Ryan McLeod contract: How much will Oilers pay young forward post two-year extension?

The Edmonton Oilers inked forward Ryan McLeod to a two-year, $2.2 million contract extension on Tuesday. His contract has a $2.1 million cap hit and a salary of $2.1 million for the 2023-24 season.

The restricted free agent and the Oilers had a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. It ended on good terms for both parties given that signing McLeod to a new contract avoided the Oilers having to take part in the player's salary arbitration hearing.

Ryan McLeod's contract will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season when he will become a restricted free agent at age 25. According to CapFriendly, McLeod has signed three contracts totaling $7.7 million in his brief three-year NHL career.

The Oilers signed the 23-year-old forward to his first contract back in 2019. The contract had a three-year term and a total value of $2.77 million. McLeod was previously signed to a one-year, $798,000 contract before his new two-year deal.

Ryan McLeod's journey to the NHL

Ryan McLeod began his hockey career with the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League and spent two seasons with them. For the 2014-15 season, he joined the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Following that, McLeod went on to play for the Mississauga Steelheads for four seasons. He also had a brief stint of one season with the Saginaw Spirit.

Ryan McLeod played for three seasons with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. His career highlight came in 2018 when the Edmonton Oilers selected him 40th overall in the NHL draft. He made his Oilers debut during the 2020-21 season and appeared in 10 games.

McLeod scored his first goal against the St. Louis Blues on November 21, 2021. In the 2022-23 season, the 23-year-old posted his career-high stats by recording 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games.

In his NHL career, McLeod has appeared in 138 games and has accumulated 45 points through 20 goals and 25 assists.