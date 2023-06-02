Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to Boston Bruins: What is the truth behind rumored move?

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could be moved this summer and one rumor is he could be moved to the Boston Bruins.

A recent report out of Boston media suggests Nugent-Hopkins could be a potential target for them. Both the Bruins and Oilers had playoff failures so changes could be coming and Nugent-Hopkins is the center of rumors.

Although some Boston media has suggested Nugent-Hopkins is a target, are the rumors true?

Boston Bruins interested in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins?

The Boston Bruins were the best team in the regular season, but were stunned in the first round by the Florida Panthers. After the playoff loss, GM Don Sweeney said changes will be happening.

“We’re not going to be the same team, but our mandate internally, collectively as a group, is we have a really strong core of guys that hopefully as Jim [Montgomery] was talking about, will continue to grow, will take leadership responsibility moving forward regardless of whether or not Patrice and David walk back through the door because they need to,” Sweeney told the media back on May 9.

According to Bostonhockeynow, a source informed them that the Bruins are interested in trading for Nugent-Hopkins and they would like to move a defenseman for him. Of course, Edmonton needs a defenseman so a trade between them does make sense.

However, as of right now, neither team has confirmed a potential Nugent-Hopkins trade to Boston, as well as none of the major NHL insiders, have reported on the potential trade.

Nugent-Hopkins 2023 season

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played in all 82 games this and put up 104 points, while scoring 37 goals.

Nugent-Hopkins was a major part of the Oilers' offense this season and them having the best power play in the league. He also was thrilled to hit the 100-point milestone in his career.

"I never really thought I'd get it, to be honest,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “I get to play with some amazing players all through the lineup. We have such a good team in here. We’ve got steps that we want to keep taking, but I’m definitely proud to do something like this with this group.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also is on a relatively cheap contract as he is signed through the 2028-29 season and has a cap hit of just $5.125 million which is cheap and affordable. With Edmonton up against the cap, it seems unlikely they would move Nugent-Hopkins as replacing a 100-point player for just over $5 million is impossible.

