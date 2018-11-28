×
Sabres top Sharks 3-2 in OT, winning streak reaches 10 games

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:03 IST
AP Image

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres had to go to overtime after squandering a two-goal third-period lead, but they still made it a perfect 10.

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 19th goal 1:19 into overtime, and the Sabres won their 10th straight by beating the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Ristolainen scored off a deke around Brent Burns, and Nathan Beaulieu also scored for Buffalo, which hasn't lost since Nov. 4.

The streak matches the longest in Sabres history and is the NHL's best run since the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 in a row from Nov. 29, 2016, to Jan. 3, 2017. Buffalo won 10 straight twice before, and most recently by going 10-0 to open the 2006-07 season.

Carter Hutton stopped the first 32 shots he faced and 36 overall to extend his personal-best winning streak to eight, during which he's allowed just 15 goals.

Joe Pavelski scored twice for the Sharks in the final 8½ minutes to up his team-leading total to 15.

Martin Jones stopped 28 shots and had little chance on any of the three goals.

SENATORS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice in the third period and Matt Duchene scored the eventual winner with 2:59 left, lifting Ottawa past Philadelphia, in the Flyers' first game since they fired general manager Ron Hextall.

Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa, which snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jake Voracek, Radko Gudas and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who coughed up a 3-1 lead over the final 6 ½ minutes and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

DUCKS 3, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Miller made 34 saves and Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for Anaheim.

Miller won his 373rd game, moving past Andy Moog for sole possession of 17th place on the career wins list. He also moved within one victory of tying John Vanbiesbrouck for the most by a U.S.-born goalie.

Josh Manson and Carter Rowney also scored for the Ducks.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, which is 3-1-0 on a five-game homestand. Louis Domingue stopped 19 shots.

HURRICANES 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Curtis McElhinney stopped 48 shots and Carolina defeated the Canadiens in Shea Weber's return from injury for Montreal.

Victor Rask and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of five.

McElhinney made 21 saves in the third period alone for his fourth straight victory.

Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens, whose losing streak reached five games. Carey Price made 20 saves.

Montreal outshot Carolina 49-22, but its scoring woes continued. The Canadiens have seven goals in their past four games.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
