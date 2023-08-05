Samuel Ersson contract: How much will Flyers goaltender earn in Philly?

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured their goaltending future by signing Samuel Ersson to a two-year contract extension worth $2.9 million ($1.45 million AAV). General Manager Daniel Briere made the announcement, expressing confidence in the 23-year-old netminder from Falun, Sweden.

Ersson's performance during the 2022-23 season showcased his potential and earned him a spot on both the Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

With the Phantoms, he notched an impressive 24-17-1 record in 42 games, boasting a 2.84 goals-against average (GAA), a .900 save percentage (SV%), and a shutout. In his limited NHL appearances, Ersson recorded a 6-3-0 record with a 3.07 GAA, a .899 SV%, and another shutout.

His accomplishments didn't stop there; Ersson made history by becoming the 12th goaltender in NHL history and the second Flyers goaltender to win six of his first seven career starts. He also secured his first NHL shutout during the season, further proving his capabilities at the highest level of play.

Samuel Ersson Makes Mark in NHL

Samuel Ersson, born on October 20, 1999, is a talented Swedish ice hockey goaltender currently playing for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. He is a promising prospect under contract with the Philadelphia Flyers of the NHL, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL draft.

Ersson's hockey journey began with Falu IF in his youth before moving to the Brynäs IF organization in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) at the age of 16. He showcased his skills and potential, earning the prestigious Guldgallret award for the best junior player in the Hockey Allsvenskan while playing with VIK Västerås HK during the 2018-19 season.

In 2021, the Flyers signed Samuel Ersson to a three-year entry-level contract, giving him the opportunity to make his NHL debut on December 23, 2022, in a close 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

He secured his first NHL victory in a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks and achieved his first shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on January 9, 2023.