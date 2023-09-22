San Jose Sharks' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The San Jose Sharks are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster featuring a mix of established veterans and emerging talent. As fans eagerly await the start of the season, here's a look at the projected starting lines for the San Jose Sharks:

Forwards:

Alexander Barabanov — Logan Couture — Luke Kunin:

The top line combines the leadership and offensive skills of Logan Couture with the speed and scoring touch of Alexander Barabanov. Luke Kunin's two-way play completes this trio.

Mike Hoffman — Tomas Hertl — Anthony Duclair:

The second line features a blend of scoring ability and offensive creativity. Tomas Hertl's versatility, Mike Hoffman's sniper-like shot and Anthony Duclair's speed make this line dangerous. The addition of Duclair should make this the all-out offensive line in San Jose.

Filip Zadina – Mikael Granlund – Kevin Labanc:

The third line offers a mix of youth and experience. Mikael Granlund's playmaking abilities, Kevin Labanc's offensive contributions, and Filip Zadina's potential provide scoring depth.

Oskar Lindblom – Nico Sturm – Fabian Zetterlund:

The fourth line brings physicality and energy. Oskar Lindblom's work ethic, Nico Sturm's faceoff expertise, and Fabian Zetterlund's physical play round out the forward group.

Defense:

Mario Ferraro — Matthew Benning:

The top defensive pairing features the dependable Mario Ferraro alongside Matthew Benning, known for his physicality and defensive responsibility.

Marc Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta:

The second pairing offers a mix of experience and mobility. Marc Edouard Vlasic's defensive acumen complements Jan Rutta's ability to move the puck.

Radim Simek — Kyle Burroughs:

The third pairing provides depth and physicality. Radim Simek's physical presence and Kyle Burroughs' defensive reliability make this pairing a valuable asset.

Goaltenders:

Kaapo Kahkonen: Kahkonen is set to be the starting goaltender, looking to build on his promising performances from previous seasons. His development is crucial for the Sharks' success.

Mackenzie Blackwood: Blackwood will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His experience provides valuable depth in the crease.

The San Jose Sharks' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that aims to compete in a tough Pacific Division. With a focus on balanced scoring, defensive responsibility and physicality the Sharks have assembled a roster capable of challenging for a playoff spot.

As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead the team to a successful postseason run.