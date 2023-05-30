The San Jose Sharks did not make the NHL playoffs after failing to qualify during the regular season. Despite their absence, the Sharks supported the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals (WCF) on Monday, May 29.

Their support, however, fell short in the face of the Vegas Golden Knights. As a result, following the Dallas Stars' 6-0 loss on Monday, NHL fans are heavily trolling the San Jose Sharks on Twitter. Their mood was summed up best by one fan who tweeted the following.

"Even when they are not playing, the Sharks still lose."

Here are some of the other top reactions on Twitter:

𝔑𝔞𝔱 @Nat_is_a_sinner @GoldenKnights Love the admin for this! @SanJoseSharks I'm an LA Kings fan but this is just top tier gold!Love the admin for this! @GoldenKnights @SanJoseSharks I'm an LA Kings fan but this is just top tier gold! 😂😂 Love the admin for this!

VDZJaskier @vdzjaskier @GoldenKnights @SanJoseSharks Even when they are not playing, the Sharks still lose. @GoldenKnights @SanJoseSharks Even when they are not playing, the Sharks still lose.

The backstory of San Jose Sharks supporting the Dallas Stars

The Sharks recently changed their Twitter profile picture to support the Dallas Stars ahead of their WCF clash against the Golden Knights.

The Sharks' new profile featured their iconic shark logo and a hat with a star on it on a completely green background, with a teddy bear standing with a hockey stick and wearing a hat resembling the Stars' Jake Oettinger jersey number on it.

The franchise also changed its Twitter bio where they said that they are in a "Stars alliance (for now)" with the team from Texas. The full bio read:

"Currently: Chompin' on sticks & in a Stars alliance (for now). Inquire within to join."

While it may not be common in other sports, the San Jose Sharks proved that in the NHL, one team can root for their opponent.

Despite the support of the San Jose Sharks and the enormous support of the fans at the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Stars were unable to make the cut in Game 6 of the WCF. The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the Western Conference title on Monday with a resounding 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The Vegas Golden Knights will compete in their second Stanley Cup Finals since joining the NHL in 2018. The last time they reached the finals, they were defeated by the Washington Capitals in their inaugural season.

The Florida Panthers, on the other hand, last made it to the finals in 1996, where they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

Notably, the winner of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights will hoist the coveted Cup for the first time in their franchise history. Game 1 takes place on Saturday, June 3.

