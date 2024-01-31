The Anaheim Ducks (17-30-2) face off against the San Jose Sharks (14-32-4) at the Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter the matchup off victories, with Anaheim securing a 3-2 against the Wild on Saturday, and San Jose triumphing 2-0 over the Kraken at home on Tuesday.

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview

The Sharks have scored 104 goals this season, averaging 2.1 goals per game, allowing 192 goals at a rate of 3.8 per game.

Tomas Hertl leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed 14 goals and seven assists, while Jan Rutta has three goals and nine assists. In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 7-13-3 record, posting a 3.63 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks maintain an average of 2.6 goals per game but concede 3.40. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 21 goals and 14 assists this season. Adam Henrique follows closely with 15 goals and 17 assists, while Troy Terry has 14 goals and 21 assists.

In goal, John Gibson holds an 9-19-1 record for the season, allowing 89 goals with a 3.09 GAA, making 801 slaves and achieving a .900 SV%.

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 171 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Ducks have an overall record of 80-80-4-7 (48.0%) against the Sharks.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 48.8% win rate, while the Sharks have 50.3%.

On penalty kills, the Ducks boast an 78.11% success rate, while the Sharks are at 72.33%.

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

With one win in five games as the favorites this season, Anaheim faces the challenge of maintaining their success. The Ducks have a flawless track record in games with odds shorter than -181, carrying a 64.4% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have secured upsets in 14 of 50 games played as the underdogs, constituting a 28.0% success rate. San Jose has struggled with a 12-33 record when listed as the underdogs with odds of +152 or longer.

Prediction: Ducks 4-2 Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Ducks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Tomas Hertl to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Frank Vatrano to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: Yes

