San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 15th 2023

The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2) will welcome the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3) to Mullett Arena for a matchup broadcasted on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ on Friday, Dec 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Arizona is seeking redemption after a 4-2 defeat against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec 12, while San Jose aims to build on its recent 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at home.

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview

The San Jose Sharks, facing notable challenges this season, have secured victories in three of their last four games.

In the recent matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, the Sharks showcased a strong defensive performance, allowing only one goal and securing a one-goal victory.

Mackenzie Blackwood played a key role, saving 36 out of 37 shots faced.

With an offensive average of 2.21 goals and a defensive struggle, conceding 3.93 goals per game, both the offense and defense are currently ranked 32nd in the NHL.

Tomas Hertl has been a standout performer, contributing nine goals and 15 assists.

Despite their difficulties, the Sharks currently occupy the 14th position in the West with 21 points, holding a one-point lead over the Anaheim Ducks.

Conversely, as the Coyotes approach this game, their defensive struggles loom large, with 18 goals conceded in the last four games.

In the recent clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they scored two goals, but the defense faced challenges, giving up four goals.

The Arizona Coyotes' offensive average stands at 3.14 goals, while their defense is allowing an average of 3.073 goals per game.

Currently, the offense holds the 16th rank, and the defense is positioned at 13th in the league.

Noteworthy contributions from Clayton Keller include nine goals and 16 assists in the ongoing season.

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Sharks and Coyotes have faced off in a total of 169 games, combining both regular season and playoffs. The Sharks maintain an overall record of 89-65-7-8 (54.7%) against the Coyotes. Currently, the Sharks boast a three-game winning streak in their recent matchups. In regular season contests alone, the Sharks hold an 85-64-7-8 (54.0%) record against the Arizona Coyotes. The San Jose Sharks' longest winning streak against the Coyotes is eight games, a feat achieved on two occasions. This season, the Coyotes have earned two shutouts, and their skaters average 16.3 hits and 15.4 shots per game. Meanwhile, the Sharks are yet to keep their opponents scoreless this season.

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds and Prediction

This season, Arizona has emerged victorious in six out of eight games where they were considered favorites.

Interestingly, the Coyotes have yet to face odds lower than -205 in any game this season.

The odds currently suggest a 67.2% probability of Arizona winning the upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Sharks have claimed upset victories in nine out of the 29 games where they played as the underdog this season, with a success rate of 31.0%.

Specifically, San Jose holds a 9-19 record when faced with odds of +165 or longer as underdogs, and their win probability in the upcoming game is estimated at 37.7%.

San Jose Sharks vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sharks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 4: Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes

