San Jose Sharks vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 30th 2023

The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks will face off in an NHL matchup at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston suffered a 5-2 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets in its recent away game on Monday.

Meanwhile, San Jose secured a 2-1 victory in its home game against the Washington Capitals on the same date.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks, despite a less-than-ideal season, have managed consecutive wins against the Washington Capitals and the Vancouver Canucks.

In their latest encounter with the Capitals, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood showcased brilliance by allowing just one goal, resulting in a slim one-goal victory after saving 33 of 34 shots faced.

However, their season average of 1.64 goals contrasts sharply with their defense, conceding an average of 4.0 goals per game.

Tomas Hertl was absent from Monday night's game due to injury and remains uncertain for future matches. The 30-year-old center, a key contributor for the Sharks, has been their most prolific player, accumulating 16 points in 21 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins' defense faces its own struggles, surrendering 17 goals in their last three games, prompting the need for a swift resolution. Their struggles were evident as they allowed five goals against the Red Wings, seven against the Rangers, and another five against the Blue Jackets.

David Pastrnak is having an exceptional month, accumulating an impressive 17 points. Despite being held without points in Monday's loss, he continues to shine throughout the season, boasting 31 points.

Despite boasting an average of 3.33 goals per game, Boston's defense currently yields an average of 2.62. Now, facing an underperforming offense for most of the NHL season, the Bruins must swiftly address their defensive issues to enhance their overall game.

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and Key numbers

The Sharks and Bruins have a history of 46 games, with the Sharks holding an overall record of 12-28-5-1 (31.5%) against the Bruins. The Sharks are grappling with a formidable 12-game losing streak against their rivals. The San Jose Sharks' most extended winning streak over the Bruins is three games, achieved on two occasions. It has been seven years since the Sharks emerged victorious against the Bruins, securing a 3-2 win on March 15, 2016. In the 2023-24 season, the Sharks and Bruins have clashed in a single game, resulting in a loss for the Sharks in a regular season encounter. The Boston Bruins rank fourth in the NHL play for the fewest goals against, conceding 55 goals at a rate of 2.6 per game. On the other hand, the Sharks struggle defensively, allowing an average of four goals per game (88 in total), ranking 32nd in the league. In a faceoff performance, the Bruins win 50.3% of their encounters, placing them 17th in the NHL. However, the Sharks excel in faceoffs, boasting the league's fourth-best win percentage at 52.7%. The Boston Bruins secure the fifth-best position in the NHL with a goal differential of +15, while the Sharks also claim the fifth-best spot with a goal differential of +15.

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds and prediction

Boston has clinched victory in 10 out of 17 games where it was favored this season, consistently avoiding odds lower than -511. The current odds assign an 83.6% likelihood of the Bruins winning this contest.

In contrast, the Sharks have managed five wins in 22 games as underdogs. San Jose experienced odds of +372 or longer once this season, resulting in a loss, and the current contest implies a 21.2% chance for the Sharks to secure a victory.

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Boston Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins 0 votes