San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 16, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (12-29-2) aim to end a three-game losing streak as they face off against the San Jose Sharks (10-31-3) at the United Center on Tuesday, Jan 16, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-CA.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, Chicago suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, San Jose lost 3-0 on the road against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks maintain an offensive average of 2.05 goals per game, conceding an average of 4.07. Their power play success rate is 18.5%, complemented by a 71.6% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Tomas Hertl leads San Jose with 13 goals, 17 assists, and 103 shots on goal. Fabian Zetterlund plays a pivotal role in the team's offense with 12 goals and six assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood holds a record of 5-17-2 this season, boasting 3.84 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are averaging 2.26 goals per game while allowing 3.65 goals per game. Their power play operates at 12.8%, and the penalty kill stands at 75.4%.

Philipp Kurashev has recorded eight goals, 15 assists and 63 shots on goal this season. Jason Dickinson has contributed significantly with 21 points in 43 games, including 14 goals and seven assists.

In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a 10-16-1 record this year, boasting 3.13 GAA and a .904 SV%

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Blackhawks and Sharks have faced each other in a total of 113 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Blackhawks hold an overall record of 51-53-5-4 (47.3%) against the Sharks.

In terms of regular season encounters alone, the Blackhawks maintain a 47-53-5-4 (45.4%) record against San Jose.

The Blackhawks secure victory in 44.4% of their faceoffs, ranking 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks, with a faceoff win rate of 50.3%, hold the 15th position in the NHL.

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

Chicago, despite being the odds favorite in one game this season, has not clinched a victory in that scenario. The Blackhawks have consistently faced games with odds no lower than -130 throughout the season. The current odds indicate a 56.5% chance of Chicago winning this game.

On the flip side, the Sharks have been labeled the underdog in 44 instances this season, managing to upset their opponents 10 times. When listed as underdogs with odds of +110 or higher, the Sharks hold a record of 10-34, and their chance of winning in such scenarios stands at 47.6%.

Prediction: Blackhawks 4 - 2 Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blackhawks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jason Dickinson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Tomas Hertl to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks 0 votes