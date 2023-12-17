San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 17th 2023

The Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) will welcome the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3) to Ball Arena on Sunday, Dec 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams are entering the matchup on the heels of a recent defeat, with the Avalanche losing 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets and the Sharks suffering a 1-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The game will be broadcast on ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

Throughout the season, the San Jose Sharks have grappled with offensive challenges, failing to score in their recent matchup against the Arizona Coyotes.

Despite posting four or more goals in two of their last four games, the team must address their overall offensive performance.

Tomas Hertl, William Eklund, and Mikael Granlund have been standout contributors with a combined 19 goals and 38 assists, leading the top two lines.

However, the remaining offensive players have encountered difficulties.

Currently, the Sharks average 2.13 goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 3.83 goals, resulting in both categories being ranked 32nd in the league.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has struggled with a .900 SV% and a 3.67 GAA, recording -2.4 goals saved above average from 649 shots.

Conversely, following a disappointing game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche encountered challenges.

This season, the team has maintained an average of 3.53 goals while conceding 3.1 goals per game on the defensive end.

The defensive trio of Valeri Nichushkin, Ross Colton, and Ryan Johansen has collectively contributed 29 goals and 21 assists, complemented by defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews, who have added 12 goals and 40 assists from the blue line to enhance the team's offensive capabilities.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has struggled with a .896 SV% and a 3.00 GAA, facing 642 shots and registering -5.0 goals saved above average.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Avalanche and Sharks have a history of 145 games, spanning both regular season and playoffs. The Avalanche hold an overall record of 76-59-5-5 (54.1%) against the Sharks, currently enjoying a 7-game winning streak. In regular season matchups, the Avalanche maintain a 61-42-5-5 (56.2%) record against the San Jose Sharks. The longest winning streak the Colorado Avalanche have had against the Sharks is 7 games, occurring three times, with one of these streaks currently active. The Avalanche faceoff at a rate of 48.2% (ranking 24th in the NHL), while the Sharks secure the 10th position with a faceoff win percentage of 51.2%. This season, the Avalanche have achieved one shutout, and their skaters average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game. On the other hand, the Sharks have not secured a shutout against any opponent in the current season.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Prediction

In the 27 games where Colorado has been favored this season, they claimed victory in 17 matchups.

The Avalanche maintained a perfect record in two games with odds shorter than -301.

The upcoming game carries a favorable forecast for Colorado, with a calculated 75.1% chance of winning.

On the flip side, the Sharks, labeled underdogs in 30 games this season, pulled off upsets in nine instances.

When listed as underdogs with odds of +237 or more, San Jose has a 4-7 record, equating to a 29.7% chance for the Sharks to emerge victorious.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sharks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes

