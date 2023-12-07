San Jose Sharks vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 7th 2023

The San Jose Sharks go on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena. The game can be seen on Bally Sports and streamed on ESPN+.

San Jose Sharks vs Detroit Red Wings preview

The San Jose Sharks are 7-17-2, which is 15th in the West, and coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the New York Islanders. San Jose was down 4-1 with less than 10 minutes to go in the game and rallied to get the win and is now 2-2 in its past four.

The Sharks have been led by Tomas Hertl who has 21 points. Mikael Granlund has 13 points, William Eklund has 12 points and Anthony Duclair and Fabian Zetterlund have 10 points each.

Detroit, meanwhile, is 14-7-3, which is good for fourth in the East and third in the Atlantic division. The Red Wings are on a three-game win streak and coming off a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It's also been announced that Patrick Kane will make his debut with Detroit tonight.

The Red Wings have been led by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin, who have 24 points each. Lucas Raymond has 20 points, J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehre has 19 points each and Moritz Seider has 17 points.

San Jose vs Detroit: Head-to-head & key numbers

Detroit is 60-30-4-6 all-time against San Jose.

The Sharks allow four goals per game, which ranks 32nd.

Detroit is 8-3-2 at home this season.

San Jose averages just two goals per game, which ranks 32nd.

The Red Wings allow 2.96 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

The Sharks are 2-11 on the road this season.

Detroit is averaging 3.79 goals per game, which is second in the NHL.

Sharks vs Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

The San Jose Sharks are a sizeable +240 underdog, while the Detroit Red Wings are a -298 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

San Jose is coming off a nice comeback win over the Islanders but will now face a better defensive team and one of the best offenses in the NHL. Detroit's offense is also getting better with the addition of Patrick Kane, as the Red Wings should be able to score plenty of goals here, especially at home, where they have been solid.

Prediction: Detroit 5, San Jose 1.

Sharks vs Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit -1.5 -115.

Tip 2: Daniel Sprong over 0.5 points +110.

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals in the first period -160.

Tip 4: Detroit over 4.5 goals +125.

Poll : Who do you think wins? San Jose Detroit 0 votes