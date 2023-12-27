San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings bring the league's top-scoring defense, conceding only 71 goals, to Wednesday's home matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. The Sharks currently hold the league's last-ranked scoring offense, having managed only 73 goals.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, airing on NBCS-CA, BSW and ESPN+.

In their recent matchup on Saturday, the Kings secured a 5-3 home victory against the Calgary Flames, while the Sharks faced a 7-4 defeat on the road against the Vancouver Canucks.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

After the loss to Vancouver, the San Jose Sharks have a season record of 9-22-3. The Sharks average 2.15 goals per game while allowing 4.03 goals against per game. Their power play is 20.2%, and the penalty kill is 72.9%.

Tomas Hertl leads the team with 12 goals, 15 assists and 82 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie for San Jose is Kaapo Kahkonen, holding a 5-8-1 record this season, with a 3.61 GAA and a .899 SV%

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Kings boast a season record of 19-7-4 following their win over Calgary. Averaging 3.53 goals and allowing 2.37 goals against per game, the Kings maintain a 20% success rate on the power play and an impressive 86.6% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 13 goals, 18 assists, and 59 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie for Los Angeles is Cam Talbot, with a season record of 14-6-2, a 2.06 GAA, and a .925 SV%.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Kings and Sharks have faced each other in a total of 198 games, combining regular season and playoffs. The Kings maintain an overall record of 86-97-7-8 (45.2%) against the Sharks. Currently, the Kings are on a 5-game winning streak against the Sharks. In regular season matchups alone, the Kings hold a 75-83-7-8 (45.4%) record against the San Jose Sharks. The longest winning streak the Kings have had over the Sharks is 5 games, and this feat has occurred on two separate occasions, with one of the streaks currently active. This season, the Kings have achieved three shutouts and averaged 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game. In contrast, the Sharks have not recorded a shutout against any opponent this season.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and Prediction

Having been favored in 21 games this season, Los Angeles has triumphed in 15. Notably, the Kings have not faced odds lower than -356 in any game this season, with the odds indicating a robust 78.1% chance of winning their upcoming showdown.

In contrast, the Sharks have played as the underdog in 34 games, managing to upset their opponent in nine instances, resulting in a 26.5% success rate.

The Sharks have secured a victory in one out of six games when labeled the underdog with odds at +281 or longer, and the odds suggest the Sharks have a 26.2% chance of winning in such circumstances.

Prediction: Sharks 2-5 Kings

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Sharks to beat the spread: No

