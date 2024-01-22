San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks promises to be an intriguing clash, featuring a stark contrast in offensive and defensive prowess.

The Kings, with a record of 22-13-8, boast the league's second-best defense, allowing a mere 2.5 goals against per game. On the other hand, the struggling Sharks (11-31-4) find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum with the 32nd-ranked scoring offense, averaging just 2.0 goals per game.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday and will be broadcasted on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSW.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks, coming off a recent 5-3 victory against the Anaheim Ducks, are looking to build momentum. Despite a challenging five-game road trip that resulted in a 1-3-1 record, the Sharks managed to secure the win against the Ducks.

Notably, Logan Couture marked his return to the ice with a successful outing, contributing an assist after missing the first 45 games of the season. Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund each had a goal and an assist.

San Jose's offensive struggles are evident, with its league-worst 2.04 goals per game. However, the recent performance, where it scored five goals, indicates the potential for an offensive spark. As they head to face the Kings on the road, the Sharks carry a challenging 4-19-2 record away from San Jose, emphasizing the importance of this single game against Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Kings, which narrowly defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in their previous game, are in the midst of a challenging stretch, going 2-5-3 in their last 10 matchups.

Despite their solid defensive performance, the Kings have encountered offensive struggles, scoring only four goals in their past three games. In fact, they have been limited to two goals or fewer in five of their past seven contests, dropping them to 14th in goals per game (3.19).

Kevin Fiala's late first-period goal against the Rangers provided the Kings with a one-goal advantage, and Quentin Byfield's goal in the second period secured the 2-1 victory. However, the Kings will need to address their offensive woes to navigate through their slump and secure a win against the Sharks.

Sharks vs Kings: Predictions

The Los Angeles Kings, heavily favored at -370, head into their upcoming game with confidence after securing a 2-1 victory at home against the New York Rangers on Jan. 20.

The San Jose Sharks, listed as underdogs at +290, also come off a recent 5-3 home win against the Anaheim Ducks on the same day. With an over/under set at 6, the Kings are expected to continue their winning streak based on recent performance

Sharks vs Kings: Head-to-Head

In the 98 games played between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks have a slight edge with 53 victories, while the Kings have secured 45 wins. Overtime results favor LA, with the Sharks winning 6 games and losing 12, while the Kings have 12 OT victories and 6 losses. In penalty shootouts, the Sharks have won 6 times and lost twice, whereas the Kings have 2 shootout wins and 6 losses. The average goals per match favor the Sharks at 2.7, while the Kings have an average of 2.6 goals in their encounters.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score: Yes