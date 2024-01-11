San Jose Sharks vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 11, 2024

The San Jose Sharks remain on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

San Jose Sharks vs Montreal Canadiens preview

The San Jose Sharks are 9-29-3 and are on a 12-game losing streak, coming off a 7-1 blowout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. San Jose has been outscored 54-17.

The Sharks have been led by Tomas Hertl, who has 28 points. Mikael Granlund has 27 points. William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund have 17 points, while Anthony Duclair has 14.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 17-17-6 and coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road on Wednesday. The Canadiens are 13th in the East and have alternated wins and losses in their last four games.

The Canadiens have been led by Nick Suzuki who has 34 points. Cole Caufield and Michael Matheson have 27 points each. Sean Monahan has 24 points, while Juraj Slafkovsky has 15 points.

Sharks vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key numbers

San Jose is 24-16-4-2 all-time against Montreal.

The Canadiens are 8-10-2 at home with a -20-goal differential.

San Jose is averaging 1.98 goals per game, which ranks last in the NHL.

Montreal is averaging 2.74 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

The Sharks allow 4.10 goals per game, which is dead-last in the NHL.

The Canadiens allowing 3.44 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

San Jose is 3-17-1 with a negative 52-goal differential.

Sharks vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

The San Jose Sharks are +140 underdogs while the Montreal Canadiens are -166 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

San Jose has been awful this season and is back on a lengthy losing streak, playing terribly defensively and in goal. Although the Habs are on a back-to-back, they will start Samuel Montembeault, who has been solid this season.

The Sharks will struggle to score on Montembeault, while the Montreal Canadiens should get a couple past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Prediction: Montreal 4-1 San Jose

Sharks vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal to win -166

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -102

Tip 3: Cole Caufield over 3.5 shots on goal -115

Tip 4: Sharks under 2.5 goals -110

Poll : Who do you think wins? Montreal San Jose 0 votes