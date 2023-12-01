San Jose Sharks vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 1st 2023

In an upcoming NHL clash on December 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET, the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks will face off at the Prudential Center. The matchup will be broadcast on NBCS-CA, MSGSN and NHL Network.

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks find themselves amid a challenging season, particularly grappling with offensive struggles. Scoring 1.64 goals per game and only two goals in their last two outings, the team heavily relies on Tomas Hertl and Fabian Zetterlund, who have contributed 10 goals and 15 assists.

Unfortunately, the remaining offensive unit has faltered, with only three skaters managing five or more goals.

Contrastingly, the New Jersey Devils aim to rejuvenate their season, boasting an impressive offensive record of 3.60 goals per game, including a recent surge of 16 goals in the last three matchups. The top line, led by Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli, has been instrumental, accounting for 26 goals and 44 assists.

Notably, the supporting cast, including Erik Haula, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, and dynamic defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes, has stepped up, contributing 13 goals and 20 assists.

Sharks vs. Devils: Head-to-head and key numbers

Games Played: The New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks have faced off in 23 games. Win-Loss Record: The Sharks have secured victory in 13 of these matchups, while the Devils have emerged triumphant in 10. Overtime Results: In games extending to overtime, the Devils have managed to secure one victory, whereas the Sharks have notched four wins in the shootout format. Average Goals per Match: Across the 23 games played, the teams have collectively averaged 5.4 goals per match. While the Devils have maintained an average of 2.3 goals, the Sharks have showcased a higher scoring proficiency with an average of 3.1 goals per match.

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils: Predictions

The New Jersey Devils stand as heavy favorites with odds at -457, while the San Jose Sharks enter as underdogs with a line of +345. The Over/Under is set at 6.5.

Based on recent performances, the Devils secured a 4-3 road victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on November 30. Conversely, the Sharks faced a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. The Devils are anticipated to clinch victory in this encounter.

Sharks vs. Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Devils to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Hughes to score: Yes