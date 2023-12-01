San Jose Sharks vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 1st 2023

The San Jose Sharks face off against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey on Friday. The Sharks have lost three of the last five games, while the Devils are coming off three straight wins.

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils: Game info

Date and Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV Broadcast: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KUFX - KFOX 98.5 FM and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM

San Jose Sharks game preview

The Sharks are 5-16-2 this season and lost 3-0 to the Boston Bruins in their last game. Amid a difficult, rebuilding campaign, San Jose has been a tough watch for fans.

They are scoring 1.64 goals per game and conceding 4.00 goals against, with a power play success rate of 19.7% and a penalty kill rate of 73.1%.

The Sharks are the underdogs against the Devils, with moneyline odds of +345.

San Jose Sharks key players and injury status

Tomas Hertl has been a key player for San Jose, contributing significantly to their offense with 16 points. He has scored four goals and provided 12 assists in 22 games. Meanwhile, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed nine points via six goals and three assists.

In goal, Kaapo Kahkonens has a record of 2-6 this season and has made a total of 241 saves while allowing 30 goals.

Logan Couture (lower body), Tomas Hertl (mid-body), Jan Rutta (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Filip Zadina (upper body) and Alexander Barabanov (finger) are unavailable for today's match due to injury.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils are 11-9-1 after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in their last game. They are scoring 3.60 goals and conceding 3.65 goals, with a power play success rate of 36.8% and a penalty kill rate of 75.7%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -457.

New Jersey Devils key players and injury status

One of the standout performers for New Jersey this season has been Jack Hughes, who has managed to accumulate 29 points in just 16 games. Jesper Bratt is another key contributor, boasting 25 points via 8 goals and 17 assists.

In the nine games that goaltender Akira Schmid has played this season, his save percentage stands at .904. This places him 32nd in the league for the category.

Brian Halonen (lower body), Nico Daws (hip), Nolan Foote (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body) and Timo Meier (undisclosed) are all unavailable for today's match due to injury..