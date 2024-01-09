San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 9th 2024

The struggling San Jose Sharks (9-28-3), who have suffered defeat in their last six away games, are set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto secured 4-1 triumph over the San Jose Sharks in their recent encounter on Jan 6. San Jose's most recent match ended in a 4-1 home loss to the Maple Leafs on the same day.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, TSN4, and NBCS-CA.

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks' season has been disappointingly subpar, yet a victory in this match would be a significant upset.

Throughout the season, the Sharks have managed an average of 2.0 goals, while their defense has struggled, conceding an average of 4.03 goals per game.

Both the offense and defense find themselves at the 32nd rank in the NHL.

Tomas Hertl has been a standout performer, maintaining an average of 2.4 shots per game, with a shooting accuracy of 13.4%, scoring 13 goals, and contributing 15 assists, amassing a total of 28 points.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood holds a season record of 4-16-2, accompanied by a 3.85 GAA and .890 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently riding a three-game winning streak, conceding only two goals in their recent trio of matches.

Across the season, Toronto has maintained an average of 3.49 goals, while their defense has allowed 3.22 goals per game.

The offense holds a 7th rank, and the defense is ranked 21st, though it has been showing improvement.

William Nylander has emerged as one of Toronto's top contributors this season, amassing an impressive 54 points and showcased consistency with an average of 0.6 goals per game and a shooting accuracy of 12.9%.

Auston Matthews has been a powerhouse, recording 30 goals and 15 assists, resulting in a total of 45 points for the season.

In goal, Martin Jones holds a season record of 7-3-0, with a 2.08 GAA and .982 SV%.

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs:Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Sharks and Maple Leafs have faced off in a total of 65 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Sharks hold an overall record of 29-30-5-1 (48.5%) against the Maple Leafs.

Currently, the Sharks are on a 2 game losing streak against the Maple Leafs.

In regular season matchups alone, the Sharks boast a 26-26-5-1 (49.1%) record against the Maple Leafs.

The Sharks' longest winning streak over the Maple Leafs spans 10 games, commencing with a 2-1 victory on Feb 23, 2012, and concluding on Oct 30, 2017.

In terms of goal-scoring, the Maple Leafs rank 9th in the league with a total of 129 goals, while the Sharks, with 80 goals on the season, currently rank 3nd in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs have achieved three shutouts this season, whereas the Sharks are yet to shut out an opponent.

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto Maple Leafs has performed well as the favored this season, holding a 17-14 record in such matchups. The Maple Leafs have not faced odds lower than -453 in any game this season. According to the odds, Toronto is favored with a 81.9% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Sharks have pulled off upset victories in nine out of the 40 games where they placed as underdogs this season. San Jose has managed to win one of its three games when the underdog odds were at +349 or longer, with a win probability of 22.3%.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 6 - 2 Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

