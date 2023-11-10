San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 10th 2023

The San Jose Sharks are in Vegas to play the Golden Knights on Friday at 10 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The San Jose Sharks began the season 0-10-1 but have now won two straight, including a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Moreover, they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in their first win of the season on Tuesday.

The Sharks are averaging just 1.31 goals per game, which is the fewest in the NHL, while allowing 4.38, which is the most in the league. San Jose has been led by Tomas Hertl, who has nine points; Fabian Zetterlund has six points; and Anthony Duclair has five points.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, are 11-2-1 and in first place in the Western Conference, but have lost two games in a row. Vegas is being led by William Karlsson, who has 16 points; Jack Eichel has 14 points; Mark Stone has 13 points; Shea Theodore has 12 points; and Chandler Stephenson has 10 points.

The Golden Knights are currently averaging 3.57 goals per game, which ranks them seventh, while allowing 2.29 goals per game, which ranks fourth in the NHL.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights: Head-to-head and key numbers

Vegas is 18-7-3 all-time against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a penalty kill of just 72.5%, which ranks 26th.

The Golden Knights are third in the league with a save percentage of.925.

Kaapo Kahkonen is 0-4 with a 4.30 GAA and a.876 save percentage.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights: Prediction

The San Jose Sharks are massive +390 underdogs while the Vegas Golden Knights are -520 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the under juiced to -120.

The Sharks have been a surprise after winning two straight games. But, on a back-to-back and against a very solid defensive Vegas team, this is a tough spot for them. The Golden Knights won't give up many chances, and offensively, they should be able to score plenty against Kaapo Kähkönen, who has been arguably the worst goalie in the NHL.

Prediction: Vegas 5, San Jose 0.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win by 2.5 goals -105

Tip 2: Sharks under 0.5 goals +550.

Tip 3: Golden Knights over 4.5 goals +115

Tip 4: Jack Eichel has over 3.5 shots on goal.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas San Jose 0 votes