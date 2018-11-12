×
Scheifele has 3 points, Jets beat Devils 5-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    12 Nov 2018, 09:13 IST
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal and an assist, and Jack Roslovic and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots. Blake Wheeler had two assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).

Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman scored for New Jersey, and Damon Severson had two assists. Cory Schneider finished with 23 saves. The Devils finished a season-high seven-game trip 1-6-0, and were outscored 18-6 in the last three games.

Ehlers scored on a rebound at 7:54 of the second to push Winnipeg's lead to 4-2, and Perrault capped the scoring with 7:13 left in the middle period.

Winnipeg grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals 29 seconds apart.

Dustin Byfuglien started it off when he stopped a New Jersey clearing attempt. Roslovic got the loose puck and fired in his first goal of the season 3:02 into the game. With the assist, Byfuglien extended his point streak to six games (one goal, seven assists).

Wheeler set Scheifele up for his eighth of the season, a one-timer from the slot that beat Schneider on the glove side at 3:31.

Seney, who hails from London, Ontario, and was playing his fifth career game, pulled New Jersey within one at 7:15 with a one-timer off Jesper Bratt's backhand pass.

Scheifele's team-leading ninth made it 3-1 at 2:58 of the second, but the Devils responded with Coleman's fifth goal 47 seconds later.

With a delayed penalty coming to the Devils, Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra skater and Ehlers used a rebound off Scheifele's shot to score his fourth goal of the season.

NOTES: Devils F Nico Hischier left the game in the second period. ... Ehlers has scored a goal in three straight games.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Washington on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.

