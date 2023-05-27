Sean Monahan Landing Spots: 3 teams that could turn the once hyped prospect's career around

Sean Monahan, the talented forward from the Montreal Canadiens, has had an underwhelming time with both the Calgary Flames and the Canadiens.

Monahan has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that he was selected with, however, this offseason there's a chance that a team could rejuvenate his career under the right system after being injured for much of the 2022-23 season.

As a free agent in 2023, he presents an opportunity for teams like the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and Colorado Avalanche to capitalize on his untapped potential.

Montréal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

Here are three teams that could benefit from adding Sean Monahan to their rosters:

#1 San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have been in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and Sean Monahan could be the missing piece they need to reestablish their competitive edge.

Monahan's offensive skills, including his scoring ability and playmaking vision, make him an excellent fit for the Sharks' forward lineup.

The team's veteran presence and strong defensive core would provide Monahan with the necessary support to flourish.

#2 Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have struggled to find success in recent years, but adding Monahan could be a catalyst for change. Monahan would bring more firepower to the Sabres' lineup along with Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens.

With the team's young and promising core, Monahan would have the opportunity to revitalize his career and make a significant impact on a developing team. Additionally, the Sabres' dedicated fan base and supportive environment could provide the ideal atmosphere for Monahan to thrive.

#3 Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche, one of the league's powerhouses, could maximize Monahan's potential by placing him in their dynamic and high-octane offensive system.

Joining the Avalanche would allow Monahan to play alongside elite talents like Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, providing him with the opportunity to reach new heights.

The team's strong forward depth and innovative coaching staff would possibly push Monahan to elevate his game and contribute to the Avalanche's pursuit of another Stanley Cup championship.

As Sean Monahan becomes a free agent in 2023, teams like the San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and Colorado Avalanche have the chance to unlock his yet unfulfilled potential.

By providing the right environment, support, and opportunities, these teams can breathe new life into Monahan's career.

