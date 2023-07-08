Seattle Kraken development camp 2023: Analyzing performance of the prospects

The Seattle Kraken's development camp concluded with an exciting intrasquad scrimmage that ended in an 8-7 score, showcasing the impressive depth of the team's prospect pool. Team Blue staged a remarkable comeback, scoring five unanswered goals in the final period to secure the victory.

Jani Nyman, a 2022 second-round pick from Finland, scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes remaining, thrilling the crowd at Kraken Community Iceplex. The scrimmage saw a flurry of goals, with Team White scoring five in the first period and Team Blue responding with six in the second.

Defenseman and team captain Ty Nelson played a pivotal role in Team Blue's comeback, scoring two goals and exhibiting strong leadership qualities. Nelson's performance earned him the unofficial vote for First Star of the scrimmage.

Several invitees also made a notable impact during the game. Goaltender Victor Ostman, an invitee from Sweden, made impressive saves and received praise from Nelson after securing the victory. Ryan Bottrill, a forward from Brown University, showcased his offensive abilities by scoring an early goal. Invitee defenseman Ben Roger, from the Kingston team in the Ontario Hockey League, impressed with his offensive skills, recording a goal and an assist.

Despite his height being a factor in last year's draft, Nelson has proven to be a standout player, and his leadership and on-ice communication have been invaluable to the team. Nelson's stature is quickly becoming a non-issue, as his performance speaks for itself.

The development camp and scrimmage provided an opportunity for the Kraken prospects to display their skills and potential. With a deep pool of talented players, including goal-scoring machines and emerging leaders, the future looks bright for the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle Kraken development camp 2023: Roster

Here's a list of all the forwards who participated.

Ryan Bottrill

Jagger Firkus

Oscar Fisker Molgaar

Zeb Forsfjall

David Goye

Barrett Hall

Kyle Jackson

Justin Janicke

Andrei Loshko

Ben Macdonald

Jacob Melanson

logan Morrison

Jani Nyman

Caden Price

Carson Rehko

Tucker Robertson

Lleyton Roed

Eduard Sale

Ryan Winterton

Zaccharya Wisdom

Shane Wright

All the Defenceman

Lukas Dragicevi

Eric Jamieson

Tyson Jugnauth

Kaden Hammell

Ty Nelson

Ben Roger

Hudson Thornton

Mason Ward

And the Goaltenders

NiklasKokko

Ales Stezka

Logan Terne

Victor Ostman

Ben Wozney

Visa Vedenpaa

The Seattle Kraken's development camp was a critical step in the prospects' journey toward the NHL.

Seattle Kraken preseason games

The preseason games kick off on September 25 with a split-squad matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Kraken will have their first home game on September 28, facing the Vancouver Canucks, followed by a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on October 2.

The preseason will also see the Kraken play the Canucks in Abbotsford, B.C., on October 4 and the Oilers in Edmonton on October 6.

