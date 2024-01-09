Seattle Kraken vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 9th 2024

The Seattle Kraken will face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night (January 9) at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted live across various platforms, including ESPN+, MSG-B, and ROOT Sports NW.

The contest can also be listened to on KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM and WGR 550 Sports Radio.

Seattle Kraken game preview

The Seattle Kraken have a 16-14-9 record this season after winning their last game 4-1 against the Ottawa Senators. They are scoring 2.69 goals and conceding 2.85 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.5%.

Vince Dunn has been quite productive for Seattle accumulating a total of 33 points with sevenn goals and 26 assists. On the other hand, Oliver Bjorkstrand boasts a total of 29 points by scoring 11 goals and assisting in another 18.

Chris Driedgers has a record of 1-0-0, and has only allowed one goal while making a total of 37 saves. Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (leg) and Jaden Schwartz (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Buffalo Sabres stand at 17-19-4 this season after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in their last game. On average, the Sabres score 3.00 goals per game and allow 3.33 in return. Their power play success rate is 13.8%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 78.4%.

Casey Mittelstadt has been a key player for Buffalo this season making contributions with 33 points by scoring 11 goals and assisting in 22. Rasmus Dahlin, having scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists, has proven to be an asset for Buffalo.

Devon Levi has a 8-6-2 record and he has allowed a total of 54 goals while making a tally of 448 saves. Kyle Okposo (lower body) is sidelined due to injury.

Seattle Kraken lines

Forwards

Tomas Tatar

Matty Beniers

Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz

Defensemen

Vince Dunn

Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak

Goalies

Chris Driedger

Joey Daccord

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Jeff Skinner

Tage Thompson

Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin

Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power

Goalies

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Seattle Kraken vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Kraken are coming off six consecutive wins, while the Sabres have won three out of their last five games. The Buffalo scoring rate per game is better than Kraken. Seattle has a better power play success rate. The Buffalo have won two of the three last home games.

The Sabres are favorites with odds of -112, while the Kraken are the underdogs with odds set at -108. It will be a close match but with an added ice-home advantage, Buffalo should win this game.

Seattle Kraken vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sabres to win -112

Tip 2: Sabres to score first: Yes.

Tip 3: Rasmus Dahlin to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home Advantage - Yes