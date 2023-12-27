Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

On Wednesday night, the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken, both residing in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings, will face off at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 9:30 PM ET.

With the Flames sitting at 11th and the Kraken at 12th in the conference, the matchup promises to be a pivotal game for both teams as they strive to climb the rankings.

Seattle Kraken Game preview

The Kraken find themselves struggling, averaging only 2.69 goals per game, placing them at 28th in the NHL. Their shooting performance is also less than stellar, taking an average of 30.1 shots per game, ranking them 22nd.

Despite offensive challenges, Seattle has managed to win 49.2% of their faceoffs, a middle-of-the-pack performance at 19th in the league. The power play hasn't been a strong suit either, with a success rate of 20%, also landing them at 19th.

Leading the Kraken in goals is Jared McCann with 14, while Vince Dunn is the playmaker, leading in both assists (23) and points (28).

Calgary Flames Game preview

The Calgary Flames haven't been lighting up the scoreboard either, averaging 3.00 goals per game, which places them at a modest 22nd in the NHL. However, they've been more active in taking shots, with an average of 31.6 shots per game, the 12th highest in the league.

Calgary's faceoff performance has been slightly better than Seattle, winning 50.4% of the time, placing them 15th. Unfortunately, their power play has been a major concern, succeeding only 11.5% of the time, making them the second-worst in the league.

Leading the Flames in goals and points is Blake Coleman with 12, while Nazem Kadri is the assist leader with 16 and tied for the points lead at 24.

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head Record: In the 15 games played between Seattle and Calgary, the Flames have dominated with 11 wins compared to the Kraken's 4 victories. Overtime and Shootout Results: In overtime play the Flames won 1 game and the Kraken none. Scoring Efficiency: The average goal per match for the two teams combined is 6.4. Penalty Shootout Performance: The Flames have displayed proficiency in penalty shootouts, winning 2 games without a loss. The Kraken has scored an average of 2.7 goals per game and the Flames 3.7.

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

The Calgary Flames head into their matchup against the Seattle Kraken as the favorites with odds of -147, indicating confidence in their victory. Despite a recent 5-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings, they aim to bounce back and capitalize on their strength.

In contrast, the Kraken, coming off a 3-2 road victory against the Anaheim Ducks, enter as the underdogs with odds of +124. The over/under for the game is set at 6.

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Flames to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Vince Dunn to score: Yes.