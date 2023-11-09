Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 9th Oct 2023

The Colorado Avalanche, with a record of 8-3 and four consecutive home wins, will take on the 4-6-3 Seattle Kraken at Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday, 9 p.m. ET. NHL fans can catch the excitement on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

With Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the Kraken have suffered two consecutive defeats. Colorado's 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on the same evening has propelled the Avalanche to two wins in their last three games, enabling them to pass Dallas and lead the Central Division.

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Broadcast: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 92.5 Altitude Sports Radio, WGR 550 Sports Radio, and FOX Sports Radio

Seattle Kraken must enhance their offensive production

The Seattle Kraken need to find a way to get the puck in the net, as they are currently scoring an average of only 2.62 goals per game, placing them 28th in the NHL. They maintain a better position in shots per game, ranking 13th with an average of 31.7. Seattle's faceoff success rate is 19th, with a 49.5% win rate.

On a positive note, the Kraken possesses the NHL's seventh-best power play, converting 25.7% of the time when on the man advantage.

Leading the team in goals with six and points with 11 is Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann has also contributed six goals. Vince Dunn leads in assists with eight and is second in points with 10.

Defensively, the Seattle Kraken have a GAA of 32.3 shots per game, also ranking 22nd. Seattle's penalty kill unit ranks 24th, with a success rate of 72.7%.

In the goal, Philipp Grubauer has a 2-5-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage, while Joey Daccord holds a 2-1-3 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Notably, Seattle Kraken will be missing LW Andre Burakovsky and LW Brandon Tanez in the upcoming game.

Colorado Avalanche features a powerful offense and formidable defense

Colorado's offensive performance stands above average, with the Avalanche scoring 3.36 goals per game, ranking 13th in the league, and taking the fourth-highest number of shots at 34.5 per game. However, their faceoff win rate is 46.1%, placing them 26th, and their power play converts 21.1% of the time they have the man advantage, ranking 15th.

Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado in both goals scored with eight and total points with 17, while Cale Makar leads the team in assists with 11. Nathan McKinnon and Ryan Johansen each have five goals, making them the second-highest goals scorers for Colorado. Makar is also second in total points with 14.

Defensively, the Avalanche allows an average of just 2.82 goals per game, which is the 8th best in the NHL, and they also rank eighth in shots allowed, averaging 28.7 per game.

Colorado's penalty kill unit is the fifth best, successfully preventing opponents from scoring 87.5% of the time when the Avalanche are short-handed.

In goal, Alexander Georgiev boasts a 7-3-0 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .897 save percentage, while backup Ivan Prosvetov is 1-0-0 with an impressive 0.88 GAA and a .970 save percentage, although he has faced only 33 shots, saving 32.

Notably, Colorado will be missing G Pavel Francouz, LW Gabriel Landeskog, and RW Chris Wagner in the upcoming game.