Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars Game 4: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Seattle Kraken lead the Dallas Stars 2-1 as the two clubs battle in Game 4 from Seattle on Tuesday night.

Seattle dominated Dallas 7-2 in Game 3, their largest margin of victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 4 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT Tuesday.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars

TV: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Streaming: ESPN App

As they have done all playoffs, the Seattle Kraken surprised the hockey world in Game 3. Despite being dominated in Game 2 in Dallas, the Kraken responded on their home ice, scoring seven in a one-sided Game 3 win.

Seattle received contributions from up and down the lineup, as Matty Beniers, Eeli Tolvanen, Alex Wennberg, and Justin Schultz each had a goal and an assist. Seattle used a five-goal second period to blow the game wide open.

Dallas played one of the worst games of their entire season in Game 3.

The Stars were outplayed, outhustled, and when they needed him to be big, goaltender Jake Oettinger really struggled. His .706 save percentage was the worst of his NHL career, regular season or playoffs.

"We didn't really help [Oettinger] out at all," Dallas captain Jamie Benn said. "He'll be fine, he'll bounce back. He's a great goaltender, and that's what they do."

Oettinger and the Stars have been here before. When they fell behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, the Stars responded with three straight victories to win the series 4-2. Oettinger was excellent in those games, allowing three total goals and putting together an elite .967 save percentage.

Can the Stars respond once again?

The Kraken continue to exceed expectations. In their first playoff action, Seattle has gone 6-4. They shocked the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the first round and now have a chance to put the stranglehold on the team that many feel is the favorite to win the Cup this year.

"That is definitely playoffs for you," Beniers said. "Last series (against the Colorado Avalanche) was kind of my first glimpse of it, but you get one in your own building, the crowd starts going nuts, you get some real momentum, get on your toes. We definitely capitalized on the momentum."

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Pavelski

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars Prediction:

The Stars need this win.

The challenge of coming back in a 3-1 series has been well-documented. Although the Florida Panthers were able to do it in round one, that doesn't mean that Dallas wants to put it to the test. They will be much better in Game 4.

Dallas Stars 5, Seattle Kraken 2

Poll : 0 votes