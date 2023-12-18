Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 18th 2023

In a Monday night clash of Western Conference contenders, the Dallas Stars, sixth with a 17-8-4 record, are gearing up to face the 12th-place Seattle Kraken at the American Airlines Center. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET.

Seattle Kraken - Game Preview

The Seattle Kraken are having a challenging season, struggling to consistently find the back of the net. With an average of only 2.69 goals per game, the Kraken's offense has been a major stumbling block. In their previous outing, they scored a mere two goals, reflecting the ongoing challenges in this department.

The offensive burden has fallen mainly on the shoulders of Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaren McCann and Eeli Tolvanen, who have combined for an impressive 32 goals and 33 assists. However, beyond this trio, the rest of the offense has faltered.

Dallas Stars - Game Preview

Conversely, the Dallas Stars are enjoying a stellar season, boasting a robust offense that has propelled them to their sixth-place standing. Scoring an impressive 3.48 goals per game, the Stars' offensive prowess has been on full display, particularly in their recent three-game stretch, where they notched an impressive 14 goals.

The dynamic trio of Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz has led the charge, combining 32 goals and 47 assists and providing a formidable force on the top two lines. The supporting cast has also stepped up, with Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment adding 27 goals and 38 assists to the team's offensive output.

Kraken vs. Stars: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Record: In the 13 games played between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken, the Dallas Stars secured 8 victories, while the Seattle Kraken won 5 matches. Overtime Performance: Dallas experienced 3 losses in overtime (OT) and did not secure any wins in this format. On the contrary, Seattle won 3 games in OT and suffered 0 defeats. Shootout Results: Both teams have yet to secure a victory or suffer a loss in a shootout (PS). Goal Averages: Across these 13 games, the teams collectively averaged 7.1 goals per match. The Dallas Stars, on average, scored 3.7 goals per game, while the Seattle Kraken averaged 3.4 goals.

Kraken vs. Stars: Prediction

The Dallas Stars enter the upcoming game as favorites with odds of -195, while the Seattle Kraken are the underdogs at +158. The over/under for the game is set at 6 goals.

Dallas, coming off a recent 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, aims to bounce back. Seattle, after a 3-2 home loss to the LA Kings on the same day, seeks redemption. With favorable odds, the Stars are anticipated to secure a victory in the upcoming matchup.

Kraken vs Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Joe Pavelski to score: Yes.