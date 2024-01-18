Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 18, 2024

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Seattle Kraken are 19-16-9, which is 10th in the Western Conference and are on a two-game losing streak. Seattle is coming off a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on the road on Tuesday after being shut out 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday on the road.

The Kraken have been led by Oliver Bjorkstrand, who has 35 points; Vince Dunn has 35 points; Jared McCann has 28 points, Eeil Tolvanen has 28 points, and Jordan Eberle has 21 points.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 24-15-1 and in seventh place in the West while on an 11-game winning streak. The Oilers are coming off a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game Edmonton trailed 2-0 but was able to come up. Their last loss was on Dec. 19, which was their third straight loss.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid who has 58 points, Leon Draisaitl has 46 points, Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman has 42 points, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 38 points.

Kraken vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Seattle is 2-6-1 all-time against Edmonton.

The Oilers are averaging 3.5 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Kraken are 10-8-6 on the road with a -5 goal differential.

Edmonton allows 2.98 goals per game.

Seattle allows 2.86 goals per game.

The Oilers are 12-6-1 with a +16 goal differential at home.

The Kraken average 2.8 goals per game which ranks 27th.

Kraken vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Seattle Kraken is a +180 underdog, while the Edmonton Oilers are -218 favorites at home, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Edmonton is the hottest team in hockey right now and at home, the Oilers have been solid. Seattle, meanwhile, has played well defensively this season but does struggle to score on offense, which is a problem against Edmonton, who are one of the best offensive teams in hockey.

Stuart Skinner has started to play much better and should have success against Seattle's offense, while the Oilers will stay hot and extend their win streak to 12.

Prediction: Edmonton 5, Seattle 2.

Kraken vs. Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win in regulation -165.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -112.

Tip 3: Connor McDavid over 3.5 shots on goal -130.

Tip 4: Over 1.5 goals in first period -140.

