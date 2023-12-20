Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 20th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings (17-6-4), currently holding the third spot in the Western Conference, will face off against the 12th place Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, Dec 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Kings secured a shootout victory against the Kraken in their last encounter on Dec 16, winning 3-2 with a 4-3 shootout score.

Seattle's most recent game ended in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Dec 18.

The game will be broadcasted on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

Having suffered back to back losses, both extending into overtime, the Seattle Kraken faced a 4-3 defeat in their recent matchup against the Dallas Stars.

Throughout the season, the Kraken have maintained an average of 2.69 goals while conceding an average of 3.18 goals per game on defense.

With a current ranking of 28th in the NHL for offense, they face the challenge of igniting their scoring capabilities.

Oliver Bjorkstrand stands out with 10 goals and 16 assists this season. In the upcoming game, the Kraken aim to seize an early advantage.

In goal, Philipp Grubauer holds a record of 5-9-1, boasting a 3.25 GAA, and a .844 SV%.

Conversely, in the previous game, the Los Angeles Kings engaged in a matchup against the Kraken, securing a 3-2 victory in a shootout.

Anze Kopitar, a standout performer, has notched 13 goals and 16 assists for the Kings.

Trevor Moore, displaying impressive form, has recorded six goals and one assist in the last 10 games.

The Kings boast an offensive average of 3.56 goals, while their defense stands strong, conceding only 2.41 goals per game.

With a fourth-place ranking in offense and a top-ranked defense, the Kings are enjoying a successful season.

Currently positioned third in the West with 40 points, the Kings lead the Winnipeg Jets by a single point.

In goal, Cam Talbot, with a remarkable performance in the shootout victory, holds a record of 13-5-2, a 2.02 GAA, and an impressive .926 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Kings and Kraken have faced off in a total of nine games, with the Kings holding an overall record of 5-4 (55.5%) against the Kraken. Currently, the Kings are on a two-game winning streak in their matchups. The longest winning streak the Los Angeles Kings have enjoyed against the Kraken is two games, occuring on two separate occasions and notably, one of these streaks is presently active. The Kings exhibit a strong performance in faceoffs, winning 50.4% and ranking 15th in the NHL, while the Kraken hold the 20th position with a 49.5% faceoff win rate. The Kings have secured three shutouts this season, and their skaters average 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game. On the other hand, the Kraken have achieved one shutout and maintain averages of 16.9% hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and Prediction

With a strong track record, Los Angeles have clinched victories in 13 out of 18 games where they were favored this season.

Notably, the Kings hold a solid 7-3 record in games with odds shorter than -174.

The odds projected a 63.5% likelihood of Los Angeles winning the upcoming contest.

On the flip side, the Kraken have often embraced the underdog role in 23 games this season, managing to pull off six upset wins, reflecting a 26.1% success rate.

When listed with odds at +146 or longer, the Kraken hold a 1-4 record, with a 40.7% chance of securing a victory according to the odds.

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Kraken to beat the spread: Yes

