Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 16, 2024

The Seattle Kraken go on the road to play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers game preview

The Seattle Kraken are 19-15-9 and coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. The loss to the Penguins snapped their nine-game winning streak as Seattle had picked up wins over Vegas, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Washington among others.

The Kraken have been led by Vince Dunn who has 35 points, Oliver Bjorkstrand has 34 points, Eeli Tolvanen has 28 points, and Jared McCann has 26 points.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, are 27-13-2 which is good for third in the East but first in the Metro division. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Washington on Sunday which snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin who has 59 points, Vincent Trochek has 42 points, Mika Zibanejad has 39 points, Chris Kreider has 37 points, and Adam Fox has 28.

Kraken vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 4-0-1 all-time against Seattle.

The Kraken averages just 2.81 goals per game which ranks 26th.

The Rangers are 14-6 with a +8 goal differential at home.

Seattle is allowing 2.81 goals per game which ranks ninth.

New York is averaging 3.26 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Kraken are 10-7-6 with a -2 goal differential on the road.

The Rangers allow 2.83 goals per game which ranks 10th.

Kraken vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Seattle Kraken are +170 underdogs while the New York Rangers are -205 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Seattle is coming off a shutout loss to the Penguins which snapped their winning streak, while the Rangers looked good on Sunday to snap their losing skid. New York has been solid at home this season and should be able to keep the success, especially with Seattle on a back-to-back.

The Kraken will have tired legs, while the Rangers play well defensively and in net and will limit Seattle's offense.

Prediction: New York 3, Seattle 1.

Kraken vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win in regulation -145.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -122.

Tip 3: Adam Fox over 1.5 shots on goal.

Tip 4: Alexis Lafreniere over 0.5 points +100.

