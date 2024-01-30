Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 30, 2024

The Seattle Kraken, with a 21-18-10 record, face off against the San Jose Sharks (13-32-4) at the SAP Center on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Seattle is on a three-game road losing streak, looking to turn things around after a 4-2 victory at home against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Meanwhile, San Jose is coming off a 5-2 home defeat to the Sabres on Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, SN360, TVAS, NBCSCA and ROOT-NW.

Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview

The Seattle Kraken average 2.84 goals per game, succeeding on 21.90% of their power play opportunities. Jared McCann leads the team with 20 goals and 15 assists, supported by Vince Dunn's 29 assists and Oliver Bjorkstrand's 13 goals and 27 assists.

Defensively, the Kraken allow an average of 2.88 goals per game and efficiently kill off 78.7% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 15-8-9, with a 2.36 GAA and an impressive .920 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have scored 102 goals this season, averaging 2.1 goals per game, allowing 192 goals at a rate of 3.9 per game. Tomas Hertl leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed 14 goals and seven assists, while Mikael Granlund has five goals along with 24 assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 7-13-3 record, posting a 3.63 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off eight times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kraken have an overall record of 6-2 (75%) against the Sharks.

In faceoffs, the Kraken have a 47.5% win rate, while the Sharks have 50.3%.

On penalty kills, the Kraken boast an 78.52% success rate, while the Sharks are 72.15%.

Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks: Odds and prediction

Seattle boast an 11-7 record as the favorite this season. The Kraken have emerged victorious in all four games with odds shorter than -231, translating to a 69.8% likelihood of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have been labelled as the underdogs in 49 games this season, managing 13 upsets. San Jose holds an 8-28 record as the underdogs with odds of +189 or longer, giving them a 34.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Seattle 4-2 Sharks

Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Seattle to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Tomas Hertl to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jared McCann to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No

