Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 30th 2023

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Nov 30, at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the States and seen on TSN4 in Canada.

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Seattle Kraken are 8-10-5 and on a two-game losing skid after losing 4-3 to Chicago on Nov 28 and 5-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Nov 24. The Kraken have struggled to keep the puck out of their net. Their offense comprises Oliver Bjorkstrand (19 points), Vince Dunn (19 points), Jaden Schwartz (15 points), Eeli Tolvanen (15 points) and Jared McCann (14 points).

Toronto, meanwhile, is 11-6-3 and snapped its two-game losing streak on Nov 28 with a 2-1 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs are led by William Nylander (27 points), Auston Matthews (21 points), Mitch Marner (20 points) and John Tavares (20 points).

Kraken vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

Toronto is 3-1 all-time against Seattle.

The Maple Leafs have a negative four-goal differential at home.

Seattle is averaging just 2.78 goals per game.

Toronto is averaging while also allowing 3.3 goals per game.

The Kraken are 4-4-4 on the road this season.

The Maple Leafs are 6-4 at home.

Kraken vs Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

The Seattle Kraken are +154 underdogs, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -185 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5.

Seattle has taken a big step back this season after making it to the second round of the playoffs last year. The Kraken have struggled to produce much offense. Their goaltending has let them down as well. Toronto, meanwhile, has been very inconsistent this season. Its offense has been either one of the best in the league or near the bottom.

However, this is a good time for the Maple Leafs to get another win at home, as Seattle's offense has struggled this season. The Kraken also gave up too many chances, and Toronto should take advantage of that here.

Prediction: Toronto 4, Seattle 2

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Seattle 0 votes