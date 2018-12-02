×
Senators beat Sharks 6-2 in Eric Karlsson's return to Ottawa

Associated Press
7   //    02 Dec 2018, 07:34 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ben Harpur scored his first NHL goal, Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots and the Senators spoiled Erik Karlsson's return to Ottawa by beating the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday.

The former Senators captain was playing his first game in Ottawa since he was traded to San Jose in the offseason. The team honored the two-time Norris Trophy winner with a video tribute.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone, Mikkel Boedker, Magnus Paajarvi and Bobby Ryan also scored tp help the Senators win their third straight. Boedker added three assists for a four-point outing.

Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks. They have lost four in a row.

STARS 2, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Radulov scored with 3:23 left to lift Dallas past Vancouver.

Jamie Benn had a third-period goal, and Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his return from a lower-body injury. Dallas is 3-1-1 in its last five games.

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have only one win in their past 12.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
