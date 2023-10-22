"Send 35 to Russia make Woll starter": Maple Leafs fans rally to replace Ilya Samsonov after Joseph Woll's heroics after comeback win in OT

Maple Leafs fans are buzzing with excitement after witnessing an incredible 4-3 comeback win in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning, all thanks to the spectacular performance of Joseph Woll. Woll's heroics in the net had fans rallying for a change, possibly replacing Ilya Samsonov as the go-to goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The game took a thrilling turn as the Lightning found themselves with a comfortable two-goal lead in the third period. However, the resilient Leafs refused to back down. Matthew Knies emerged as the hero of the hour, scoring two crucial goals in the dying minutes of regulation, leveling the playing field.

But it was Joseph Woll who stole the show with an unforgettable performance. His incredible saves, including a jaw-dropping stop that caught everyone's attention, earned him the title of "Spectacular Goalie." It was Woll's brilliance that allowed John Tavares to deliver the dagger in overtime, sealing the remarkable victory.

Maple Leafs fans are buzzing with excitement after witnessing the comeback:

The stark contrast in the performances of Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll can't be ignored. In this season, Samsonov, who has played four games, boasts two wins but has a high GAA of 4.34 and a rather low save percentage of .831. On the other hand, Woll, with only two games under his belt, has already secured a win and showcased a remarkable GAA of 1.69 and an impressive save percentage of .949.

As Leafs fans celebrate this astonishing comeback win, many are beginning to question whether Joseph Woll should take the reins as the team's primary goaltender. The future looks bright for the Leafs, and with Woll's heroics, he may have just become the new fan favorite.

Maple Leafs stage thrilling comeback to edge Lightning

The game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning was a rollercoaster of excitement, with dramatic twists and turns that left fans on the edge of their seats. The Maple Leafs struck first, with William Nylander finding the back of the net just over four minutes into the game, assisted by Matthew Knies and John Tavares.

However, the Lightning quickly answered back, courtesy of a power-play goal from Nikita Kucherov, tying the game at 1-1. Alex Barre-Boulet then gave the Lightning the lead, making it 2-1, and Kucherov added another power-play goal to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Leafs mounted a thrilling comeback in the third period, with Matthew Knies and Max Domi playing pivotal roles. Knies scored twice, bringing the score level at 3-3. In overtime, Toronto controlled possession and John Tavares delivered the decisive blow, securing a 4-3 victory for the Maple Leafs and completing their stunning comeback. The game was a testament to the resilience and skill of both teams, leaving fans with memories of an unforgettable clash on the ice.