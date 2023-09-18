Shane Pinto rumors: Philadelphia Flyers pulled out of possible trade with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have yet to re-sign Shane Pinto, and now teams have been calling to enquire about trading for him

Pinto is currently a restricted free agent, meaning the Sens can match an offer, should another team try and sign him. With that, teams could look to trade for him to make signing him easier.

One team that was reportedly interested was the Philadelphia Flyers. However, on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek revealed the negotiations with the Sens didn't go well.

Expand Tweet

"On the Pinto/PHI talk discussed on 32T: The Flyers did make an offer. It would've seen Mathieu Joseph come back (along w/ Pinto) as a salary dump. The ball is seemingly in OTT's court and PHI has kind of moved on; they "aren't expecting back" , at this moment."

The hosts also claim the Senators are hoping to re-sign Pinto, and this could be a leverage play by Ottawa. However, the longer this goes without a deal made, teams like the Flyers will likely continue to call and ask about Pinto.

Pierre Dorion quiet on Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto just finished a three-year $3.975 deal this past season which made him an RFA.

Since becoming an RFA on July 1, many Ottawa Senator fans were hopeful they would re-sign him. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion, however, has been quiet on the negotiations and kept it close to his chest. He has, however, been vocal in saying he's hopeful a deal gets done. He told reporters:

"All the pieces are in place; most of our young core, except for one, is signed. We're working on that one and we're hoping to see (Pinto) in camp next week."

What Shane Pinto's new deal would look like is uncertain, but time is running out for Ottawa to sign the forward so he can be in camp when it opens.

Shane Pinto's NHL stats

Shane Pinto was drafted with the 32nd overall pick in 2019 by the Ottawa Senators out of the University of North Dakota.

Pinto made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season. He skated in 12 games and recorded seven points. He followed that up by only playing five games the next season, as he dealt with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

In his first full NHL season, Pinto played in 82 games and recorded 35 points. It's expected that Pinto will be a top-six forward for Ottawa this season as the Senators are hoping to get back into the playoffs.

Poll : Do you think the Ottawa Senators will trade Shane Pinto? Yes No 0 votes