Sharks beat Blues 3-2 in OT to take Western Conference lead

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 10 Mar 2019, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Labanc scored at 3:21 of overtime, Timo Meier had two goals and the San Jose Sharks beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday to take the Western Conference lead.

Labanc scored his 12th goal off assists from Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl.

Meier extended his goals streak to four games with his 25th and 26th to help San Jose win its fourth straight and move a point ahead of the idle Calgary Flames. The Sharks are 13-3-1 in their last 17 games.

Brayden Schenn and Pat Maroon scored for the Blues. St. Louis lost for the third time in five games after going 13-1-1 in its previous 15.

BRUINS 3, SENATORS 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci tipped in the go-ahead goal with 44.7 seconds left and Boston beat Ottawa to extend its NHL-best points streak to 19 games.

Danton Heinen skated into the slot and took a wrist shot that Krejci re-directed past Senators goalie Craig Anderson, giving Boston its sixth straight victory overall and 10th in a row at home.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner also scored to help the Bruins improve to 15-0-4 in their last 19 to establish the second-longest points streak in franchise history. The 1940-41 Bruins hold the team mark with a 23-game run. Tuukka Rask made 17 saves to improve his personal points streak to 19 games (16-0-3).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa.

Advertisement

LIGHTING 3, RED WINGS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice while breaking Tampa Bay's single-season record for points, leading the Lightning past Detroit.

Kucherov has 33 goals and 77 assists for 110 points through 69 games. Vinny Lecavalier held the previous franchise record, finishing with 108 points with 52 goals and 56 assists in 2006-07.

Ryan McDonagh also scored for NHL-leading Tampa Bay, which has won 14 consecutive regular-season games against Detroit. Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots.

Thomas Vanek and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit.

FLYERS 5, ISLANDERS 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, helping Philadelphia beat New York.

Ryan Hartman, Sean Couturier, Nolan Patrick and Travis Konecny also scored, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves. Scott Mayfield and Nick Leddy scored for New York.

AVALANCHE 3, SABRES 0

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots for his second shutout of the season and playoff-chasing Colorado beat Buffalo.

Mikko Rantanen scored on the power play and Gabriel Bourque added a full-length, empty-net goal for the Avalanche. They were missing captain Gabriel Landeskog with the All-Star forward sidelined four-to-six weeks due to an upper-body injury.

The Sabres dropped their fourth straight on coach Phil Housley's 55th birthday.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mark Stone scored his first goal for Vegas, and the Golden Knights earned their sixth straight victory.

Paul Stastny, Alex Tuch, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury had 29 saves for his 438th win, moving past Jacques Plante for eighth on the NHL's career list.

The Canucks got goals from Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Jacob Markstrom stopped 11 of the 16 shots he faced before he was replaced by Thatcher Demko midway through the first period. Demko turned away 16 of 17 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PENGUINS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson had two goals, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots and Columbus broke an eight-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Blue Jackets. They had lost four of their last six, including a 3-0 loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.

Zach Aston-Reese scored for Pittsburgh.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Toronto held off Edmonton.

Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin also scored and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves to help Toronto improve to 6-1-1 in its last eight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers in the final two minutes with goalie Anthony Stolarz off for an extra attacker.

COYOTES 4, KINGS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Dvorak and Michael Grabner each scored two goals and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves to win for the ninth time in 10 starts, leading Arizona past Los Angeles.

Dvorak's second goal broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period and Grabner scored on a breakaway with four minutes remaining as the Coyotes won for the eighth time in nine games while setting a franchise record with their first 6-1 homestand. Kuemper has given up just 16 goals in his last 10 starts.

Adrian Kempe and Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings.

BLACKHAWKS 2, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored on odd-man rushes in the first period and Chicago beat Dallas.

Corey Crawford and the Blackhawks shut out the Stars for the last 53:37 in the team's second straight victory. Crawford made 26 saves in his third victory in four games since recovering from a concussion.

Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas.

HURRICANES 5, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored twice in the first period and Carolina held off Nashville to sweep the season series.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook also scored. The Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid that included an 8-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday night and jumped a spot to third in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference pushing Pittsburgh down to the first wild card.

Mikael Granlund, Brian Boyle and Craig Smith scored for the Predators.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov snapped a tie in the third period and New York beat New Jersey to stop a six-game slide.

Ryan Strome had two goals and an assist and Libor Hajek scored his first NHL goal for the Rangers. Namestnikov also had two assists, and Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves.

Damon Severson and Blake Coleman scored first-period goals for the Devils. They have lost six in a row.

Advertisement